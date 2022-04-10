MARR S p A : Annual Report 2021

Annual Report as at December 31, 2021

MARR GROUP ORGANISATION

as at 31 December 2021

The structure of the Group as at 31 December 2021 differs from that as at 31 December 2020 due to the purchase, finalized on 1 April 2021, by MARR SpA, of two companies of the Verrini Group operating in the fish market, both on the foodservice and distribution to final consumers:

- The company Antonio Verrini Srl, specifically established, in the context of the acquisition of the Verrini business, continues to operate in Liguria and Versilia through the 5 distribution centers at its disposal and has the dual objective of further developing the contiguous territories and assisting the Branches MARR in increasing the level of service, on the product categories that characterize it, in favor of the Customers.

- Chef S.r.l. Unipersonale continues its current activities of processing fish products for their marketing both directly and through the structure of the MARR branches operating in the neighboring areas.

It should also be noted that on 27 September 2021 the merger by incorporation into the company MARR S.p.A. was completed. of the wholly owned company SìFrutta Srl, with legal effects starting from 30 September 2021 and accounting and tax effects backdated to 1 January 2021. The merger operation carried out is aimed at obtaining a rationalization of the economic, financial and administrative management, as the activities of SìFrutta Srl, from 1 May 2021, were limited to the lease of the business unit to the parent company MARR SpA.

The activity of the MARR Group is entirely aimed at the marketing and distribution of food products to the Foodservice, as follows:

Company Activity MARR S.p.A. Via Spagna n. 20 - Rimini Sale and distribution of perishable, non-perishable, frozen and deep-frozen food products for Foodservice operators. AS.CA S.p.A. Via Pasquale Tosi n. 1300 - Santarcangelo di Romagna (RN) Company that from February 1, 2020 exercises a business lease to the parent company MARR S.p.A .. New Catering S.r.l. Via Pasquale Tosi n. 1300 - Santarcangelo di Romagna (RN) Sale and distribution of food products to bars and fast food outlets. MARR Foodservice Iberica S.A.U. Calle Lagasca n. 106 1° centro - Madrid (Spain) Non-operating company. Jolanda de Colò S.p.A. Via 1° Maggio n. 21 - Palmanova (UD) Production, sale and distribution of food products in the premium segment (high-end). Antonio Verrini S.r.l. Via Pasquale Tosi n. 1300 - Santarcangelo di Romagna (RN) Sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and deep-frozen fish products mainly in the Ligurian and Versilia areas. Chef S.r.l. Unipersonale Via Pasquale Tosi n. 1300 - Santarcangelo di Romagna (RN) Sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and deep-frozen fish products mainly in the Romagna Riviera.

All subsidiaries are fully consolidated.

Associated companies are valued at equity.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Office

Name and SurnameExecutive

Non-executiveChairman

Ugo Ravanelli

Chief Executive Officer

Francesco Ospitali



Director

Claudia Cremonini

Director

Paolo Ferrari

Director (independent)

Marinella Monterumisi

Director (independent)

Alessandro Nova

Director (independent)

Rossella Schiavini

 

Member of Control and Risk Committee

    





BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS

Office Name and Surname Chairman Massimo Gatto Statutory Auditor Andrea Foschi Statutory Auditor Simona Muratori Alternate Staturory Auditor Alvise Deganello Alternate Staturory Auditor Lucia Masini

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.

MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DRAFTING OF CORPORATE ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTS

Pierpaolo Rossi

The functions of the Remuneration Committee and the Appointments Committee are attributed to the entire Board of Directors under the coordination of the President, as required by the Corporate Governance Code and in compliance with the conditions and methods indicated therein (Recommendation No. 26).