MARR S p A : Annual Report 2021

Annual Report as at December 31, 2021
MARR S.p.A.
Street Spagna, 20 - 47921 Rimini (Italy) Share Capital € 33,262,560 fully paid-up
Tax Code and registration number in the Register of Enterprises of the Chamber of Commerce of Romagna - Forlì - Cesena and Rimini 01836980365
Company subject to the management and coordination of Cremonini S.p.A. - Castelvetro (MO)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
MARR Group Organisation
Corporate Bodies of MARR S.p.A.
Directors' Report
MARR Group - Consolidated Financial Statements as at December 31, 2021
Consolidated statement of financial position
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income Consolidated statement of changes in Shareholders' Equity Consolidated cash flows statement (indirect method)
Explanatory notes to the consolidated financial statements
Certification of consolidated financial statements in accordance with art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98
Independent Auditor's Report
MARR S.p.A. - Financial Statements as at December 31, 2021
Statement of financial position
Statement of profit or loss
Statement of other comprehensive income Statement of changes in Shareholders' Equity Cash flows statement (indirect method)
Explanatory notes to the financial statements
Certification of consolidated financial statements in accordance with art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98
Independent Auditor's Report
Auditor's Report
MARR GROUP ORGANISATION
as at 31 December 2021
The structure of the Group as at 31 December 2021 differs from that as at 31 December 2020 due to the purchase, finalized on 1 April 2021, by MARR SpA, of two companies of the Verrini Group operating in the fish market, both on the foodservice and distribution to final consumers:
-
- The company Antonio Verrini Srl, specifically established, in the context of the acquisition of the Verrini business, continues to operate in Liguria and Versilia through the 5 distribution centers at its disposal and has the dual objective of further developing the contiguous territories and assisting the Branches MARR in increasing the level of service, on the product categories that characterize it, in favor of the Customers.
-
- Chef S.r.l. Unipersonale continues its current activities of processing fish products for their marketing both directly and through the structure of the MARR branches operating in the neighboring areas.
It should also be noted that on 27 September 2021 the merger by incorporation into the company MARR S.p.A. was completed. of the wholly owned company SìFrutta Srl, with legal effects starting from 30 September 2021 and accounting and tax effects backdated to 1 January 2021. The merger operation carried out is aimed at obtaining a rationalization of the economic, financial and administrative management, as the activities of SìFrutta Srl, from 1 May 2021, were limited to the lease of the business unit to the parent company MARR SpA.
The activity of the MARR Group is entirely aimed at the marketing and distribution of food products to the Foodservice, as follows:
|
Company
|
Activity
|
MARR S.p.A.
Via Spagna n. 20 - Rimini
|
Sale and distribution of perishable, non-perishable, frozen and deep-frozen food products for Foodservice operators.
|
AS.CA S.p.A.
Via Pasquale Tosi n. 1300 - Santarcangelo di Romagna (RN)
|
Company that from February 1, 2020 exercises a business lease to the parent company MARR S.p.A ..
|
New Catering S.r.l.
Via Pasquale Tosi n. 1300 - Santarcangelo di Romagna (RN)
|
Sale and distribution of food products to bars and fast food outlets.
|
MARR Foodservice Iberica S.A.U.
Calle Lagasca n. 106 1° centro - Madrid (Spain)
|
Non-operating company.
|
Jolanda de Colò S.p.A.
Via 1° Maggio n. 21 - Palmanova (UD)
|
Production, sale and distribution of food products in the premium segment (high-end).
|
Antonio Verrini S.r.l.
Via Pasquale Tosi n. 1300 - Santarcangelo di Romagna (RN)
|
Sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and deep-frozen fish products mainly in the Ligurian and Versilia areas.
|
Chef S.r.l. Unipersonale
Via Pasquale Tosi n. 1300 - Santarcangelo di Romagna (RN)
|
Sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and deep-frozen fish products mainly in the Romagna Riviera.
All subsidiaries are fully consolidated.
Associated companies are valued at equity.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Office
Name and SurnameExecutive
Non-executiveChairman
Ugo Ravanelli
Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Ospitali
Director
Claudia Cremonini
Director
Paolo Ferrari
Director (independent)
Marinella Monterumisi
Director (independent)
Alessandro Nova
Director (independent)
Rossella Schiavini
Member of Control and Risk Committee
BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS
|
Office
|
Name and Surname
|
Chairman
|
Massimo Gatto
|
Statutory Auditor
|
Andrea Foschi
|
Statutory Auditor
|
Simona Muratori
|
Alternate Staturory Auditor
|
Alvise Deganello
|
Alternate Staturory Auditor
|
Lucia Masini
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
PricewaterhouseCoopers S.p.A.
MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DRAFTING OF CORPORATE ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTS
Pierpaolo Rossi
The functions of the Remuneration Committee and the Appointments Committee are attributed to the entire Board of Directors under the coordination of the President, as required by the Corporate Governance Code and in compliance with the conditions and methods indicated therein (Recommendation No. 26).
