    MARR   IT0003428445

MARR S.P.A.

(MARR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/28 06:34:39 am EDT
15.57 EUR   -0.70%
MARR S p A : The Shareholders' Meeting approves the 2021 financial statements

04/28/2022 | 06:16am EDT
Distribution of a gross dividend of 0.47 Euros per share, ex coupon on 23 May, approved.Authorisation to purchase, alienate and dispose of own shares approved.

Rimini, 28 April 2022 - The Shareholders' Meeting of MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), the leading company in Italy in the sale and distribution of food products and non-food products to the foodservice sector, today approved the 2021 financial statements.As part of the Shareholders' Meeting documentation, the Company has also made available the Sustainability Report of the MARR Group as at 31 December 2021, which can also be considered as Consolidated Non-Financial Declaration prepared pursuant to Legislative Decree 254/2016, already examined and approved by the Board of Directors on March 15, 2022.

Main consolidated results for 2021

The MARR Group closed the financial year 2021 with Total Consolidated Revenues of 1,456.3 million Euros, a significant increase compared to 1,073.7 million in 2020.

The Gross Operating Margin (EBITDA) and Operating Result (EBIT) for the year also improved significantly, reaching 90.5 million Euros (39.4 million in 2020) and 57.6 million Euros (2.8 million in 2020) respectively.

The Net Result for the year amounted to 35.1 million Euros (-2.4 million in 2020) and was affected by non-recurrent charges of 2.9 million Euros regarding the early repayment for a net amount of approximately 25 million Euros of the USPP bond loan in US dollars subscribed in July 2013.

The Net Financial Position as at 31 December 2021 amounted to 141.4 million Euros (192.3 million at the end of 2020), while the consolidated Net Equity amounted to 349.5 million Euros (338.1 million Euros at the end of 2020).

Results of the parent company MARR S.p.A. and dividend distribution

The parent company MARR S.p.A. closed 2021 with Total Revenues of 1,381.2 million Euros (1,048.6 million in 2020) and a Net Result of 31.9 million Euros (-4.1 million in 2020).

The Shareholders' Meeting of today unanimously approved the distribution of a gross dividend of 0.47 Euros per share (with a consolidated EPS of 0.53 Euros) with ex-coupon (no. 17) on 23 May, record date on 24 May and payment on 25 May. The profits not distributed will be allocated to the Reserves.
A gross dividend of 0.35 Euros per share had been paid out last October, drawing on part of the increase in the available reserves, which had increased as a result of the prudential allocation of the Net Profits for 2019.

Publication date: Thursday, 28 April, 2022 - 11:50 am

Disclaimer

Marr S.p.A. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:14:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 733 M 1 827 M 1 827 M
Net income 2022 55,5 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
Net Debt 2022 209 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 1 043 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 917
Free-Float 49,6%
Managers and Directors
Francesco Ospitali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierpaolo Rossi Director-Finance, Administration & Control
Ugo Ravanelli Chairman
Marinella Monterumisi Independent Director
Alessandro Nova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARR S.P.A.-17.04%1 099
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-0.98%6 755
METCASH LIMITED4.44%3 229
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.-23.55%2 030
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.11.50%1 420
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.2.11%1 013