MARR S p A : - press release

Rimini, 17 April 2021 - The non-executive Director Vincenzo Cremonini today resigned from the position held in the Board of Directors of MARR S.p.A..

The decision is due 'to personal reasons and to the impossibility of maintaining the position'.

As provided for in Art. 14.1.ii of the Articles of the By-Laws, the Board of Directors of MARR will provide for the replacement without observing the scope of the list as the candidate appointed therein has in the meantime withdrawn his availability due to professional commitments.

The Company thanks Dott. Vincenzo Cremonini for the precious contribution provided until now with continuity and attention.

From the information available, it does not appear that Dott. Vincenzo Cremonini holds shares in the Company.



Publication date: Saturday, 17 April, 2021 - 6:40 pm

