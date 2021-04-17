Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. MARR S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARR   IT0003428445

MARR S.P.A.

(MARR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

MARR S p A : - press release

04/17/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
Rimini, 17 April 2021 - The non-executive Director Vincenzo Cremonini today resigned from the position held in the Board of Directors of MARR S.p.A..
The decision is due 'to personal reasons and to the impossibility of maintaining the position'.
As provided for in Art. 14.1.ii of the Articles of the By-Laws, the Board of Directors of MARR will provide for the replacement without observing the scope of the list as the candidate appointed therein has in the meantime withdrawn his availability due to professional commitments.
The Company thanks Dott. Vincenzo Cremonini for the precious contribution provided until now with continuity and attention.
From the information available, it does not appear that Dott. Vincenzo Cremonini holds shares in the Company.

Publication date: Saturday, 17 April, 2021 - 6:40 pm

Disclaimer

Marr S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2021 16:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
