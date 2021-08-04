MARR S p A : – ex coupon date in relation to the dividend distribution proposal submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting called for September 6, 2021

Rimini, 4 August 2021 - MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), the leading company in Italy in the sale and distribution to the foodservice of food and non-food products, in relation to the proposed distribution of a gross dividend of 0.35 euros per share submitted for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of Shareholders convened for 6 September 2021, in addition to what was already communicated on 3 August 2021, informs that the Board of Directors has proposed to pay the dividend on 20 October 2021 with ex coupon (No. 16) on 18 October 2021 and record date on 19 October 2021, as also indicated in the Reports and proposals of the Directors on the items on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting made available today.



Publication date: Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 5:30 pm

