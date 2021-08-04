Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. MARR S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARR   IT0003428445

MARR S.P.A.

(MARR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MARR S p A : – ex coupon date in relation to the dividend distribution proposal submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting called for September 6, 2021

08/04/2021 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rimini, 4 August 2021 - MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), the leading company in Italy in the sale and distribution to the foodservice of food and non-food products, in relation to the proposed distribution of a gross dividend of 0.35 euros per share submitted for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of Shareholders convened for 6 September 2021, in addition to what was already communicated on 3 August 2021, informs that the Board of Directors has proposed to pay the dividend on 20 October 2021 with ex coupon (No. 16) on 18 October 2021 and record date on 19 October 2021, as also indicated in the Reports and proposals of the Directors on the items on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting made available today.

Publication date: Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 5:30 pm

Disclaimer

Marr S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 16:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARR S.P.A.
12:06pMARR S P A : – ex coupon date in relation to the dividend distribution pro..
PU
06:26aMARR S P A : Analysts' Presentation - First Half 2021 Results (speech transcript..
PU
04:46aMARR S P A : - First half of 2021 with significant growth on the momentum of the..
PU
04:26aMARR S P A : Documentation relating to the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting c..
PU
03:06aMARR S P A : 6 September 2021, Shareholders' Meeting. Calling
PU
03:06aMARR S P A : 6 September 2021, Shareholders' Meeting. Reports and proposals of t..
PU
03:06aMARR S P A : 6 September 2021, Shareholders' Meeting. Proxy form to the designat..
PU
08/03MARR S P A : Analysts' Presentation - First Half 2021 Results
PU
07/16MARR S P A : Consolidated NFD 2020 (1.42 MB)
PU
06/29MARR S P A : ESG presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 416 M 1 683 M 1 683 M
Net income 2021 37,6 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
Net Debt 2021 178 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,3x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 1 319 M 1 563 M 1 567 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 761
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart MARR S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
MARR S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARR S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,82 €
Average target price 20,30 €
Spread / Average Target 2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Ospitali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierpaolo Rossi Director-Finance, Administration & Control
Ugo Ravanelli Chairman
Marinella Monterumisi Independent Director
Alessandro Nova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARR S.P.A.17.56%1 563
BID CORPORATION LIMITED21.66%7 456
METCASH LIMITED21.01%3 085
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.-14.47%3 011
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.41.97%1 259
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.8.25%1 056