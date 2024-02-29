(Alliance News) - MARR Spa announced Thursday that, according to data in the preliminary budget, revenues in 2023 will amount to EUR2.09 billion from EUR1.93 billion in 2022, exceeding "for the first time in its history" EUR2.00 billion.

The 2023 consolidated budget will be submitted for board approval on March 13.

MARR's stock closed Thursday in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR11.32 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.