(Alliance News) - MARR Spa reported Tuesday that in the first nine months of the year it reported a profit of EUR40.5 million from EUR24.7 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, total revenues stood at EUR1.62 billion, up from EUR1.49 billion in 2022.

The company confirmed improved operating profitability with Ebitda of EUR99.7 million from EUR67.5 million in nine months 2022.

Net financial debt as of September 30 was EUR201.9 million and compares with EUR250.1 million as of June 30 and EUR187.7 million as of September 30, 2022.

MARR is in the green by 1.0 percent to EUR12.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

