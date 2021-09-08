Log in
    MARR   IT0003428445

MARR S.P.A.

(MARR)
  Report
MARR: publication of the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 6 September 2021

09/08/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
Rimini, 8 September 2021 - MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), the leading company in Italy in the distribution to the foodservice of food and non-food products, informs that today the minutes of the meeting of the Shareholders' Meeting of 6 September 2021 have been made available to the public on the Company's web site www.marr.it, on the website of authorised storage device www.emarketstorage.com, also at the registered office of the Company.

Disclaimer

Marr S.p.A. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 430 M 1 690 M 1 690 M
Net income 2021 36,2 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net Debt 2021 209 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,6x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 1 341 M 1 585 M 1 585 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float 49,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,16 €
Average target price 20,84 €
Spread / Average Target 3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Ospitali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierpaolo Rossi Director-Finance, Administration & Control
Ugo Ravanelli Chairman
Marinella Monterumisi Independent Director
Alessandro Nova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARR S.P.A.19.57%1 588
BID CORPORATION LIMITED15.97%7 108
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.-17.94%2 931
METCASH LIMITED18.93%2 874
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.40.20%1 241
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.15.14%1 123