MARR: publication of the minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting of 6 September 2021

Rimini, 8 September 2021 - MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), the leading company in Italy in the distribution to the foodservice of food and non-food products, informs that today the minutes of the meeting of the Shareholders' Meeting of 6 September 2021 have been made available to the public on the Company's web site www.marr.it, on the website of authorised storage device www.emarketstorage.com, also at the registered office of the Company.