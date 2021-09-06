Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. MARR S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MARR   IT0003428445

MARR S.P.A.

(MARR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MARR: the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a gross dividend of 0.35 Euros per share

09/06/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paolo Ferrari appointed as Director to supplement the Board of Directors

Rimini, 6 September 2021 - The Shareholders' Meeting of MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), a leading company in Italy in the marketing and distribution of food and non-food products to the foodservice, held today and in which 81,731% of the share capital was represented resolved the distribution to Shareholders of a gross dividend of 0.35 Euros per share, with 'ex-coupon' (No. 16) on 18 October, record date on 19 October and payment on 20 October.

Today's Shareholders' Meeting also resolved, to supplement the Board of Directors, the appointment of the Director Paolo Ferrari (whose CV is available on the Company's website and who as of today does not appear to hold any shares in the Company).

Disclaimer

Marr S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 13:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARR S.P.A.
09:12aMARR : the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a gross dividend o..
PU
08/04MARR S P A : – ex coupon date in relation to the dividend distribution pro..
PU
08/04MARR S P A : Analysts' Presentation - First Half 2021 Results (speech transcript..
PU
08/04MARR S P A : - First half of 2021 with significant growth on the momentum of the..
PU
08/04MARR S P A : Documentation relating to the agenda of the Shareholders' meeting c..
PU
08/04MARR S P A : 6 September 2021, Shareholders' Meeting. Calling
PU
08/04MARR S P A : 6 September 2021, Shareholders' Meeting. Reports and proposals of t..
PU
08/04MARR S P A : 6 September 2021, Shareholders' Meeting. Proxy form to the designat..
PU
08/03MARR S P A : Analysts' Presentation - First Half 2021 Results
PU
08/03Marr S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 430 M 1 697 M 1 697 M
Net income 2021 36,2 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net Debt 2021 209 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,0x
Yield 2021 2,45%
Capitalization 1 357 M 1 613 M 1 610 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart MARR S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
MARR S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARR S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Average target price 20,84 €
Spread / Average Target 2,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francesco Ospitali Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pierpaolo Rossi Director-Finance, Administration & Control
Ugo Ravanelli Chairman
Marinella Monterumisi Independent Director
Alessandro Nova Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARR S.P.A.21.00%1 613
BID CORPORATION LIMITED18.91%7 322
GRUPO MATEUS S.A.-16.51%2 979
METCASH LIMITED19.53%2 903
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.41.68%1 259
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.13.04%1 102