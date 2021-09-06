MARR: the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a gross dividend of 0.35 Euros per share

Paolo Ferrari appointed as Director to supplement the Board of Directors



Rimini, 6 September 2021 - The Shareholders' Meeting of MARR S.p.A. (Milan: MARR.MI), a leading company in Italy in the marketing and distribution of food and non-food products to the foodservice, held today and in which 81,731% of the share capital was represented resolved the distribution to Shareholders of a gross dividend of 0.35 Euros per share, with 'ex-coupon' (No. 16) on 18 October, record date on 19 October and payment on 20 October.

Today's Shareholders' Meeting also resolved, to supplement the Board of Directors, the appointment of the Director Paolo Ferrari (whose CV is available on the Company's website and who as of today does not appear to hold any shares in the Company).

