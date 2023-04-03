MARRET MULTI STGY UN : FS MMF 2022FYE 04/03/2023 | 01:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Annual Financial Statements - December 31, 2022 Marret Multi-Strategy Income Fund Table of Contents Independent Auditor's Report 1 MARRET MULTI-STRATEGY INCOME FUND Financial Statements Statements of Financial Position 4 Statements of Comprehensive Income 5 Statements of Changes in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Redeemable Units 6 Statements of Cash Flows 8 Schedule of Investment Portfolio 9 Fund Specific Notes to Financial Statements 10 Notes to the Financial Statements 14 Legal Notice 20 To request an alternate format of this document, please contact us at service@ci.com or 1-800-792-9355. Annual Financial Statements - December 31, 2022 Independent auditor's report To the Unitholders and Trustee of Marret Multi-Strategy Income Fund (the Fund) Our opinion In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Fund as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS). What we have audited The Fund's financial statements comprise: the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and 2021;

the statements of comprehensive income for the years then ended;

the statements of changes in net assets attributable to holders of redeemable units for the years then ended;

the statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

the notes to the financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statement section of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Independence We are independent of the Fund in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. Other information Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Annual Management Report of Fund Performance. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP PwC Tower, 18 York Street, Suite 2600, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 0B2 T: +1 416 863 1133, F: +1 416 365 8215 "PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership. Annual Financial Statements - December 31, 2022 - 1 - Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Fund's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Fund or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Fund's financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Annual Financial Statements - December 31, 2022 - 2 - Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Fund's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Fund's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Fund to cease to continue as a

going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Jennifer Kelenc. Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants Toronto, Ontario March 31, 2023 Annual Financial Statements - December 31, 2022 - 3 - Attachments Original Link

