Mount Logan Capital Inc. Completes First Step of Transaction with Ovation Partners, LP

Amended the initial Purchase Agreement to effectuate the first step of the transaction

Transaction expected to officially close in the third quarter of 2023

TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) today announced that it has amended the definitive agreement with Ovation Partners, LP (“Ovation”) relating to the previously announced transaction for the management of Ovation’s alternative income platform by Mount Logan Management LLC (“ML Management”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mount Logan (the “Amendment”).

Amendment Highlights

Until the final closing of the transaction, Ovation will remain the adviser of the alternative income platform, which is focused on investments in commercial lending, real estate lending, consumer finance and litigation finance.

Certain employees of Ovation received and accepted offers for full time employment with ML Management effective as of the Amendment date (the "Transferred Employees"). Remaining employees of Ovation are expected to transition to ML Management upon the final closing of the transaction.

Until the final closing of the transaction, ML Management will lease the Transferred Employees to Ovation to continue to provide investment advisory and research services to the alternative income platform.

ML Management formally established an office in Austin, Texas through the assignment of Ovation's existing lease.

On the Amendment date a portion of the consideration was paid by ML Management to Ovation as a pre-payment on the purchase price. Concurrent with the Amendment, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mount Logan upsized its existing credit facility by $4.5 million.

Target closing of the transaction in third quarter 2023, subject to satisfaction of the final closing conditions.

Management Commentary

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan , noted, “Since announcing the transaction in January, our confidence in Mike and Ovation continued to grow. We are already beginning to see the benefits of the collaboration across the platforms. The transaction with Ovation is consistent with our strategy of growing semi-permanent third-party capital and we remain excited about incorporating the Ovation strategy into our asset management business fully. We welcome the Ovation members to the Mount Logan team and look forward to closing the transaction in the summer.”

Mike Rovner, Managing Partner of Ovation added, "We are excited about the progress made on the transaction since announcing in January 2023. The Mount Logan and Ovation teams spent substantial time together throughout the transaction process and we remain confident in the size of the opportunity available to us through the combination of Ovation's experience in specialized investing with the operational scale and resources of Mount Logan. We look forward to finalizing the transaction later this year."

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products primarily through its wholly owned subsidiaries ML Management and Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”). The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

Ability Insurance is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio’s morbidity risk has been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

About Ovation Partners

Ovation Partners is an investment manager offering diversified portfolios of private credit investments within the specialty finance market. Formed in 2011, Ovation has deployed more than $1.9B into specialty finance and real estate assets believed to have been largely ignored by traditional banks and asset managers. Ovation seeks to preserve principal and provide income distributions.

Contacts:

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

365 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, ON M5H 2V1

Jason Roos

Chief Financial Officer

Jason.Roos@mountlogancapital.ca