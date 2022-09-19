Mount Logan Capital Inc. Expands Credit Facility to Fund Seed Investment in New Interval Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MLC US Holdings LLC (“MLC US Holdings”), as borrower, has entered into an amendment (the “First Amendment”) to its existing credit agreement dated August 20, 2021 (the “Existing Credit Agreement” and together with the First Amendment, the “Credit Agreement”) to increase the term loan available pursuant to the Credit Agreement by US$4,500,000 for a total facility size of up to US$28,562,500 (the “Credit Facility”). The primary use of proceeds will be to help seed the recently launched Opportunistic Credit Interval Fund ("OCIF”), an interval fund managed by Mount Logan Management LLC ("ML Management”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mount Logan. OCIF pursues an all-weather credit strategy for the high net worth retail channel in the United States with an investment mandate focused on special situations and private capital.



Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “We are excited about the launch of OCIF and its intended growth trajectory over the coming years as we believe there is significant demand to provide accredited investors access to our capabilities and deep expertise in opportunistic credit. The retail channel represents a major area of growth in the asset management industry and we are pleased to bring an institutional quality product to the U.S. market. Lastly, we are appreciative of our supportive financing partner for helping fund the growth of this new fund.”

The outstanding principal amount and accrued but unpaid interest in respect of the Credit Facility will become payable on August 20, 2027, subject to certain adjustments pursuant to the Credit Agreement.

Other intended uses of the amounts borrowed pursuant to the First Amendment are for general corporate purposes, as well as costs and expenses incurred in connection with the Credit Facility.

As collateral security for its obligations under the Credit Agreement, MLC US Holdings has granted in favour of the lenders a security interest in all of the assets of MLC US Holdings. In addition, the Company has guaranteed the obligations of MLC US Holdings under the Credit Agreement in favour of the lenders.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

