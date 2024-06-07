TORONTO, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Cboe Canada: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) announced that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 7, 2024 (the “Meeting”), each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 8, 2024 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 36,570,692 common shares or 70.88% of Mount Logan’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for each of the six elected directors are set out below.



Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes

For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes

Withheld Edward Goldthorpe 34,218,844 97.67% 817,652 2.33% Perry Dellelce 34,218,844 97.67% 817,652 2.33% Sabrina Liak 34,218,844 97.67% 817,652 2.33% Rudolph Reinfrank 34,978,284 99.83% 58,212 0.17% David Allen 32,656,294 93.21% 2,380,202 6.79% Buckley Ratchford 34,978,284 99.83% 58,212 0.17%





Furthermore, shareholders approved all other resolutions put before the Meeting as described in the Circular, being: (i) the re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as auditor; (ii) approval of the amendments to stock option plan of the Company, including all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements thereunder; and (iii) approval of the amendments to the performance and restricted share unit plan of the Company, including all unallocated awards, rights and other entitlements thereunder.

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “We are pleased with the engagement of our shareholders and their support of our board members and strategic plan. We will continue to seek an active and constructive dialogue with existing and prospective shareholders.”

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products, primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”), respectively. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio’s morbidity risk has been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

This press release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or acquire any securities in any jurisdiction.

For additional information, please contact:

Nikita Klassen

Chief Financial Officer

Nikita.Klassen@mountlogancapital.ca

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

365 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, ON M5H 2V1