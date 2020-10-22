Log in
Marriott International : Announces Release Date For Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

10/22/2020 | 08:31am EDT

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report third quarter 2020 earnings results on Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 7:00 am Eastern Time (ET).  The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.  Mr. Arne Sorenson, Marriott International's president and chief executive officer, and Ms. Leeny Oberg, Marriott International's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website.  Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the third quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events".  A replay will be available at that same website until November 6, 2021.  A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is 1-706-679-3455.  Please use conference ID 5783987 when dialing into the call.  To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call on the web 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.  News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode. 

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 pm ET, Friday, November 6, 2020 until 8:00 pm ET, Friday, November 13, 2020.  To access the replay, call 1-404-537-3406.  The conference ID for the recording is 5783987.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 135 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-announces-release-date-for-third-quarter-2020-earnings-301157793.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

