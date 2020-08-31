Marriott International : Appoints Felitia Lee Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced the appointment of Felitia Lee as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, effective August 28, 2020. Ms. Lee will be the Company's principal accounting officer and report to Leeny Oberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Lee succeeds Bao Giang Val Bauduin, who is taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer for Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses for the company. Ms. Lee joined Marriott in May 2020 supporting management of the company's accounting operations.

'Felitia brings a strong track record of leading large organizations through change and delivering results,' said Leeny Oberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Marriott International. 'Felitia has significant financial experience in controllership, audit, shared services and acquisitions and integrations. I look forward to her and Val playing pivotal roles in leading Marriott into the future.'

Prior to Marriott, Ms. Lee served as Senior Vice President and Controller for Kohl's Corporation where she led financial reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley processes, capital management, tax planning and compliance.

Before her time at Kohl's Corporation, Ms. Lee held numerous roles with PepsiCo, Inc., culminating in positions as Vice President and Controller of Pepsi Cola North America, and after its merger with two of its largest bottlers, Vice President and Controller of the Pepsi Beverage Company. Earlier in her career, she served as International Finance Director and Assistant Controller, Visioncare, at Pilkington, plc, a global glass manufacturer, and Audit Manager at Coopers & Lybrand, an accounting firm now part of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Ms. Lee is a graduate of Santa Clara University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

