Marriott International : Appoints Felitia Lee Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

08/31/2020 | 08:15am EDT

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced the appointment of Felitia Lee as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, effective August 28, 2020. Ms. Lee will be the Company's principal accounting officer and report to Leeny Oberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Lee succeeds Bao Giang Val Bauduin, who is taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer for Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses for the company. Ms. Lee joined Marriott in May 2020 supporting management of the company's accounting operations.

'Felitia brings a strong track record of leading large organizations through change and delivering results,' said Leeny Oberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Marriott International. 'Felitia has significant financial experience in controllership, audit, shared services and acquisitions and integrations. I look forward to her and Val playing pivotal roles in leading Marriott into the future.'

Prior to Marriott, Ms. Lee served as Senior Vice President and Controller for Kohl's Corporation where she led financial reporting, Sarbanes-Oxley processes, capital management, tax planning and compliance.

Before her time at Kohl's Corporation, Ms. Lee held numerous roles with PepsiCo, Inc., culminating in positions as Vice President and Controller of Pepsi Cola North America, and after its merger with two of its largest bottlers, Vice President and Controller of the Pepsi Beverage Company. Earlier in her career, she served as International Finance Director and Assistant Controller, Visioncare, at Pilkington, plc, a global glass manufacturer, and Audit Manager at Coopers & Lybrand, an accounting firm now part of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Ms. Lee is a graduate of Santa Clara University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 135 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 12:14:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 725 M - -
Net income 2020 -198 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -187x
Yield 2020 0,45%
Capitalization 34 462 M 34 462 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.
Duration : Period :
Marriott International., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 100,32 $
Last Close Price 106,26 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer-Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephanie C. Linnartz Group President-Consumer Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-29.83%34 462
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-17.29%25 438
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED13.00%12 968
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-15.40%10 694
ACCOR-36.86%8 056
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-34.05%5 984
