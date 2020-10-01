Marriott International : Four Points by Sheraton Expands in Thailand with the Opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort

Four Points by Sheraton makes a breakthrough today in Thailand with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort. With 600 guestrooms, the hotel is conveniently located in the heart of Phuket's most famous beach destination. Whether travellers are visiting for work or fun, the hotel is sure to cater to the needs of today's every day traveller with its approachable design, stylish comfort and all of the brand's popular extras.

'We are excited to see the opening of the Four Points by Sheraton brand in a resort destination with the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort,' said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. 'The brand's genuine hospitality experience and the hotel's location in the heart of Phuket will raise the bar for hospitality in this enduringly popular destination. With 14 different brands now present in Thailand, the debut of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort further compliments Marriott International's commitment to growth in the region and underscores the confidence we have in the travel industry.'

Nestled in a crescent-shaped bay of white sand, overlooking the azure ocean on Phuket's highly sought-after west coast, Patong Beach is one of Thailand's top tourism hubs. Located 45 minutes away from Phuket International Airport, travellers can discover a wealth of attractions located in close proximity to the hotel, from golden beaches, idyllic islands and lush forests, to fun-filled water parks, first-class retail outlets and championship golf courses. For culture seekers, the golden temples, local markets and classical architecture of Phuket's Old Town are just a short distance away.

Reflecting the brand's promise to provide for today's modern travelers seeking balance on the road, Four Points Phuket Patong Beach Resort features 600 well-appointed, spacious guest rooms and suites, including pool access rooms with private terraces. Each room features 'Vintage Modern' contemporary décor, comfortable bedding, spacious bathroom with a power shower, and state-of-the-art amenities including integrated USB ports and high-speed Wi-Fi. The Family Suite features a dedicated kids room including boat beds and children amenities. In addition, the Ocean View suites offer breath-taking vistas of Patong Beach and the Andaman Sea.

Guests can immerse in the timeless classics meet modern design of the hotel that welcomes them into a world of authentic local art, with interiors that reflect Phuket's classical Peranakan culture. The resort feels like a living gallery, with a collection of almost 70 original paintings and sculptures including works by Artslonga, an acclaimed local artist.

The hotel features five stylish dining venues; Chao Leh Kitchen is a bright all-day restaurant with an open-plan layout and a focus on Phuket cuisine, along with pan-Asian and Western favourites. Sears & Co. offers a casual dining experience with indoor and alfresco seating, including a garden shaded by tropical trees. The Deck Beach Club Patong is the perfect place to kick back and relax whilst listening to DJ beats, while enjoying light bites and signature cocktails, including Phuket's Best Brews™, as part of Four Points' signature craft beer program that offers local craft beer on tap. Alternatively, the Lobby Bar is a familiar, authentic space to take a break at any time of day, while the Pool Bar - with its seven-seat swim-up counter - is an enticing place to cool off.

During the day, guests can also recline at The Deck Beach Club Patong, the sea-facing chill-out zone, work out in the 24-hour gym, unwind in a cozy cabana, or take a dip in the three different swimming pools available at the hotel, including a saltwater lagoon pool. Youngsters will be entertained at the Little Sea Gypsies Kid's Club, where activities range from cooking classes to face painting, kids' boot camps and more.

With 1,200 square metres of flexible function space including two ballrooms and over 1,000 square meters of outdoor events space, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort offers venues for all types of corporate or social gatherings. The Akara Grand Ballroom, foyer and pre-function area can cater up to 500 people for large-scale conventions and gala dinners, while the Kathu Junior Ballroom is ideal for talk-of-the-town events with up to 170 delegates. Seven other bright and well-equipped meeting rooms can be adapted for a range of function types. For couples looking to tie the knot, the hotel can also host truly wonderful weddings, either in the ballrooms or outdoors on the elegant Garden Terrace.

'The opening of Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort affirms our commitment in meeting the growing demand for travelers seeking stylish comfort at great value,' said Jennie Toh, Vice President, Brands, Asia Pacific, Marriott International. 'Phuket is a world-class destination, and the arrival of Four Points by Sheraton on the island will allow business and leisure travellers to experience the honest and uncomplicated service the brand is known for.'

'We are very excited to welcome guests to Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort for the first time. We look forward to creating inspiring experiences that showcase the island's rich culture heritage while providing travelers with everything they need to rest, relax and stay connected,' said Daryn Hudson, the resort's General Manager.

For more information or reservations, please contact +66 76 645 999 or visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com

About Four Points by Sheraton

Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott International, Inc., includes nearly 300 hotels in more than 40 countries and territories. At Four Points, travel is reinvented and guests can find the timeless style and comfort they're looking for with genuine service and everything that matters most, all around the world. Four Points hotels can be found in big urban centres, by the airport, near the beach, and in the suburbs. Each hotel offers a familiar place with an authentic sense of the local, and friendly genuine service where guests can relax and unwind, watch local sports, and enjoy the brand's Best Brews program. To learn more, visit us online and stay connected to Four Points on Facebook. Four Points is proud to participate in Marriott Marriott Bonvoy™, Marriott's highly-awarded travel program. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.

