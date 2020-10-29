Marriott International : Renaissance Hotels Expands Its Portfolio in Southern China with the Opening of Renaissance Shenzhen Bay

Marriott International today announces the opening of Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel in Nanshan, an affluent district to the southwest of Shenzhen. The area is home to Shenzhen High-Tech Industrial Park, comprising China's largest technology headquarters and international companies. The opening marks the second Renaissance hotel in the city. With a brand philosophy that inspires guests to 'Discover This Way', Renaissance Shenzhen welcomes global travelers and locals to discover unexpected gems that are off-the-beaten-track in this booming tech hub.

'As China's most successful economic zone and a driving force of the Greater Bay Area of Southern China, Shenzhen is an important destination for both business and leisure travelers,' said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. 'Renaissance Shenzhen Bay is the latest addition to Marriott International's expanding portfolio of 15 hotels across nine distinctive brands in Shenzhen. This opening strengthens our presence in this fast-growing city, meeting the demand for business travelers and MICE clients while also connecting leisure travelers with wonderful new discoveries in Shenzhen through the Renaissance brand.'

Renaissance Shenzhen Bay is conveniently situated at the core of the action at Shenzhen High Tech Park, a short 35-minute drive to Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport and 15 minutes from the Shenzhen Bay Border Crossing connecting nearby Hong Kong. The hotel features 293 stylish rooms and suites offering breathtaking views of Shenzhen Bay and the surrounding neighborhood. Designed by the renowned Hong Kong-based architecture firm, CL3, the hotel's unique design concept is centered on the word 'Shenzhen' in Chinese characters, interpreting the city's name into four deconstructed elements representing: Water, Wood, Earth and Spring. Distinctive zones with décor representing each element throughout the hotel help evoke this locally-inspired design direction. Upon entering the first-floor arrival area and heading up to the hotel lobby on the 57/F, the Wood and Earth elements come through in the decorative artworks. Metallic bamboo leaf sculptures are complemented with 4D holographic projection to create a theatrical arrival experience in the communal areas, setting the tone for the rest of the design-forward interiors. The dining venues also help tell the design story, such as in R Bar which features a floor-to-ceiling LED wall and back-lit sunken bar projecting motifs that represent the coming of Spring and flowing Water.

There are four tempting dining experiences on offer at Renaissance Shenzhen Bay. Savor a contemporary fusion menu at Bay Leaf restaurant, which provides a choice of indoor and al fresco ambiances for a casual dining experience. Wan Li Xuan offers sweeping city views and nine private dining rooms, while serving authentic Cantonese cuisine using the fresh local ingredients. All-day dining venue Food Studio serves international cuisine and Chinese favorites set in a stunning emerald green dining room. Get in the mix at R Bar, whichprovides themed afternoon tea service during the day and creative cocktails in the evenings. As part of the signature Evenings at Renaissance programming - a ritual that ushers the transition of daytime to nightfall - R Bar transforms into an elevated venue where guests and locals can mix and mingle over a full cocktail program and live music every evening.

Guests can also stay active during their stay with a dip in the spacious 25-meter indoor heated swimming pool offering spectacular views of Shenzhen Bay area, or workout at the fully equipped 24-hour fitness center.

The hotel offers more than 2,000 sqm of flexible function space to host events for any special occasion. Fully equipped with advanced audiovisual capabilities, the 1,080 sqm pillar-less Grand Ballroom features high ceilings and a 50sqm built-in high definition LCD panel. R.E.N. Meetings at Renaissance also have a dedicated events team tasked to deliver seamless event experiences.

'Shenzhen is on the forefront of global technological innovation and Nanshan is the emerging epicenter of high-tech companies, which attracts both international and domestic travelers for business and leisure,' said Chris Shum, Complex General Manager for Renaissance Shenzhen Bay and Courtyard by Marriott Shenzhen Bay. 'We look forward to welcoming our guests to discover the unexpected experiences in one of the best neighborhoods in Shenzhen, as well as curating a relaxing and comfortable stay for them through our design-led spaces and excellent F&B outlets.'

The Renaissance Navigator, the brand's on-property neighborhood ambassador that studies the hidden gems in each destination and selects the best local discoveries to experience, is always on hand to help guests. Discover the best that Shenzhen has to offer from nearby shopping at MixC World, to popular attractions such as Happy Valley, Window of the World and Splendid China Folk Village all a short drive away. Travelers can explore the largest and best-preserved historical area in Shenzhen, Nantou ancient city, where one can indulge in the classic Cantonese cuisine and the historical architecture in the area. For those who want to discover the modern and creative side of Shenzhen, SO Creative Wharf in Nanshan is the area not to miss. Transformed from old warehouses, the area is home to an array of cafes, designer studio and innovative event space loved by the younger generation.

For more information or reservations, please call +86 755 8663 5888 or visitrenaissanceshenzhenbay.com.

