Marriott International : Update on Conclusion of UK ICO Investigation into Starwood Database Security Incident

10/30/2020 | 06:40am EDT

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) ('Marriott') acknowledges the decision issued today by the UK Information Commissioner's Office (the 'ICO'), which brings an end to the UK and EU regulatory investigation of the Starwood reservations database incident reported by Marriott in November 2018.

The decision includes a fine of £18.4 million. Marriott does not intend to appeal the decision, but makes no admission of liability in relation to the decision or the underlying allegations. As the ICO acknowledges, Marriott cooperated fully throughout the investigation.

Marriott deeply regrets the incident. Marriott remains committed to the privacy and security of its guests' information and continues to make significant investments in security measures for its systems, as the ICO recognizes. The ICO also recognizes the steps taken by Marriott following discovery of the incident to promptly inform and protect the interests of its guests.

Marriott wants to reassure guests that the incident and the ICO's decision involved only Starwood's separate network, which is no longer in use.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 135 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott may post updates about the reservations database incident and other matters on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com. Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on these websites, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this announcement or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 10:39:06 UTC

