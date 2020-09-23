Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Marriott International., Inc.    MAR

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.

(MAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump unveils new sanctions against Cuban rum and cigars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 01:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cohiba cigars are seen on display at the 19th Habanos Festival in Havana, Cuba

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed new curbs on imports of Cuban rum and cigars and banned Americans from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government, as he seeks to lock in the Cuban-American vote in the swing state of Florida ahead of November's presidential election.

"Today, as part of our continuing fight against communist oppression, I am announcing that the Treasury Department will prohibit U.S. travelers from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government," Trump said at a White House event.

"We're also further restricting the importation of alcohol and Cuban tobacco," the Republican president said at the ceremony honoring Bay of Pigs veterans and commemorating the 40th anniversary of the 1980 Mariel boatlift that brought 120,000 Cubans to Miami.

Since taking office in January 2017, Trump has sought to unwind a detente with Cuba pursued by his Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama.

In June 2019, the Trump administration imposed heavy new restrictions on travel to Cuba, saying the move aimed to further pressure the Communist government over its support for Venezuela's embattled President Nicolas Maduro.

The Treasury Department said at the time the United States would no longer allow so-called group people-to-people educational travel, one of the most popular exemptions to the overall ban on U.S. tourism to Cuba.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration ordered Marriott International to wind down hotel operations in Communist-run Cuba. Starwood Hotels, now owned by Marriott, was the first U.S. hotel company to sign a deal with Cuba since the 1959 revolution amid the normalization of relations sought by Obama.

The U.S. sanctions have further crippled an economy already struggling with a decline in aid from leftist ally Venezuela.

The move also comes as Trump and Democratic hopeful Joe Biden remained locked in a tight race in Florida, a state which Trump won in 2016 by just 1.2 percentage points.

Trump's aides believe his toughened stance on Cuba, as well as Venezuela, has gone down well in the large Cuban-American community in south Florida, an important voting bloc in the state.

No Republican has won the presidency without Florida since Calvin Coolidge in 1924, and Trump will hold a rally in Jacksonville on Thursday.

By Jeff Mason

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.
04:41pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Trump unveils new sanctions against Cuban rum and cigar..
RE
09/22MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : CFO To Speak At Bernstein European Strategic Decisions ..
AQ
09/22MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Continues Robust Growth in China with the Opening of Sh..
AQ
09/21MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Continues Robust Growth in China with the Opening of Sh..
PU
09/21MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : CFO to Speak at Bernstein European Strategic Decisions ..
PR
09/20Travel CFOs Hesitant on Forecasts as Pandemic Fogs Outlook
DJ
09/17U.S. Jobless Claims Held Steady at 860K in Sept. 12 Week -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/17Steady Number of Unemployment Claims Points to Slowing Jobs Recovery
DJ
09/11MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Announces Escape To Luxury With Marriott Bonvoy
AQ
09/11MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : CFO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 718 M - -
Net income 2020 -201 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -159x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 30 972 M 30 972 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,46x
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.
Duration : Period :
Marriott International., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 102,50 $
Last Close Price 95,50 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arne M. Sorenson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
Raymond Bennett Chief Global Officer-Global Operations
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephanie C. Linnartz Group President-Consumer Operations & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-36.93%30 972
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-23.14%23 638
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED4.24%12 816
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-25.00%9 048
ACCOR-47.28%6 635
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-40.52%5 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group