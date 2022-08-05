Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marriott International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
157.01 USD   -1.25%
08/05Chinese tourist hot spot imposes COVID lockdown, shuts public transport
RE
08/05U.S. hotels spin travel demand into gold as airlines struggle
RE
08/04MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese tourist hot spot imposes COVID lockdown, shuts public transport

08/05/2022 | 10:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People shop at the Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex in Sanya

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The southern Chinese beach holiday city of Sanya imposed a lockdown on Saturday and shut its public transport system to try to stop a COVID-19 outbreak during its peak tourist season.

Authorities announced the curbs would start at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT), saying the COVID situation was "very severe" and people's movements were being restricted. It did not say when the measures might be lifted.

"We urge the general public and tourists to understand and give their support," authorities said in a statement on the city government's WeChat account.

The city on Hainan island reported 263 COVID cases for Friday. Authorities said they had detected the Omicron subvariant BA.5.1.3.

The lockdown comes in the high tourist season for the city, which is also known for its duty-free shopping and is home to several high-end hotels run by international companies including IHG and Marriott International.

The deputy mayor, He Shigang, told state broadcaster CCTV there were about 80,000 tourists in the city. People must have two negative PCR tests taken within 48 hours to leave the Sanya.

The city started imposing lockdown measures in some places on Thursday. More venues, including its duty-free malls which are popular with Chinese shoppers unable to travel abroad, were shut on Friday.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
08/05Chinese tourist hot spot imposes COVID lockdown, shuts public transport
RE
08/05U.S. hotels spin travel demand into gold as airlines struggle
RE
08/04MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
08/04Marriott International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on September 30,..
CI
08/03MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : 2022 Q2 Earnings Call Transcript with Q&A 334.8 KB
PU
08/03Marriott International Reports Outstanding Second Quarter 2022 Results and Resumes Shar..
AQ
08/03Lodging Econometrics - Marriott International Projects Lead the U.S. Hotel Construction..
AQ
08/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Marriott International to $170 From $164, Reiterates O..
MT
08/03Deutsche Bank Adjusts Marriott International's Price Target to $155 From $164, Maintain..
MT
08/02Consumer Cos Down as Inflation Hits Earnings -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 008 M - -
Net income 2022 2 064 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 50 958 M 50 958 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 120 000
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marriott International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 157,01 $
Average target price 170,95 $
Spread / Average Target 8,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony G. Capuano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie C. Linnartz President
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Sheets Marriott Chairman
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.78%50 958
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-16.46%35 745
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC2.93%10 858
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-11.61%9 351
ACCOR-7.77%6 854
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-17.87%5 598