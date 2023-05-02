Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marriott International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-02 pm EDT
178.61 USD   +4.98%
05:43pConsumer Cos Down After Job-Opening Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:37pRisk Appetite Wanes as Fed Meeting Begins
MT
04:28pJob Openings Report Drags Equities Lower as Fed Meeting Begins
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Down After Job-Opening Data -- Consumer Roundup

05/02/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consumer companies declined amid economic-growth fears.

U.S. job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years in March and layoffs rose sharply, according to data from the Labor Department. Employers posted 9.6 million job openings in March, down from a revised 10 million openings in February.

Marriott International shares rose after the hotelier posted earnings growth ahead of Wall Street targets.

Anheuser-Busch InBev pledged to boost its marketing spending on Bud Light, accelerate production of a new slate of ads, and give a case of Bud Light to every employee of an Anheuser-Busch wholesaler, addressing concerns about a controversial promotion featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1742ET

All news about MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:43pConsumer Cos Down After Job-Opening Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:37pRisk Appetite Wanes as Fed Meeting Begins
MT
04:28pJob Openings Report Drags Equities Lower as Fed Meeting Begins
MT
04:22pColliers, Travere fall; Molson Coors, Marriott rise
AQ
12:33pMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC /MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
12:07pGlobal markets live: HSBC, Logitech, Uber, IBM, BP...
MS
11:20aMarriott Raises 2023 Outlook After First-Quarter Results Top Views
MT
09:30aAnother one bites the dust
MS
09:01aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Premarket Tuesday
MT
08:30aTranscript : Marriott International, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23 057 M - -
Net income 2023 2 361 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,0x
Yield 2023 0,99%
Capitalization 52 553 M 52 553 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
EV / Sales 2024 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 377 000
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marriott International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 170,14 $
Average target price 180,70 $
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony G. Capuano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Sheets Marriott Chairman
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Drew Pinto Executive VP, Chief Revenue & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.27%52 553
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.14.32%38 225
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION27.68%12 275
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC15.09%11 670
ACCOR37.56%9 099
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED6.34%5 887
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer