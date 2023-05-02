Consumer Cos Down After Job-Opening Data -- Consumer Roundup

Consumer companies declined amid economic-growth fears.

U.S. job openings dropped to their lowest level in nearly two years in March and layoffs rose sharply, according to data from the Labor Department. Employers posted 9.6 million job openings in March, down from a revised 10 million openings in February.

Marriott International shares rose after the hotelier posted earnings growth ahead of Wall Street targets.

Anheuser-Busch InBev pledged to boost its marketing spending on Bud Light, accelerate production of a new slate of ads, and give a case of Bud Light to every employee of an Anheuser-Busch wholesaler, addressing concerns about a controversial promotion featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

