    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
Hot Take: A New Complimentary Hotel Breakfast Worth Waking up for at Marriott Bonvoy's Select Brands

09/29/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
With travelers back on the road, today, Marriott Bonvoy unveils a new complimentary hot breakfast program across four brands within its portfolio: Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, and TownePlace Suites by Marriott. Beginning in October at a limited number of hotels, the refreshed breakfast will feature a delicious morning menu that caters to consumers' tastes for highly customizable breakfast items, from hot sandwiches with a range of toppings to build-your-own bowls piled high with their favorite ingredients. Guests can fuel up for the day with a deeply aromatic, bespoke-branded Rainforest Certified Coffee™.

"Breakfast has long been a celebrated experience during a hotel stay - a moment to gather before exploring a destination or a reliable grab-and-go kickstart to the day," said Diane Mayer, Vice President & Global Brand Manager for Classic Select Brands. "Through extensive consumer insights, we recognize that our guests want to wake up to a nutritious and energizing breakfast made with quality ingredients. We are pleased to introduce our new complimentary breakfast that offers mouthwatering, customizable options with an eye towards sustainability."

In a survey conducted by Marriott [1], 75% of guests preferred a hot breakfast buffet over continental, further enhanced by choice between categories, quality, and variety within categories. Based on the data, 67% of guests rank availability of 'special diet options' as being extremely important and a majority (72%) feel comfortable eating at a buffet again. Research also shows that the #1 most important breakfast item is fresh coffee or tea, followed by hot food offerings. In response to the research, Marriott thoughtfully integrated all these attributes into its new breakfast experience to exceed guest expectations.

Quality Ingredients
The complimentary hot breakfast will offer high-quality ingredients with specialty menu items ideal for the modern traveler seeking fresh flavors and sustenance in a casual environment. Choose from a selection of warm breakfast sandwiches; spinach and cheese crustless quiche; sausage, egg and cheese on a whole-wheat bagel; or a jalapeno cheddar baked soufflé. Additionally, with fresh fruit and gluten-free options, guests can wake up and start their day feeling nourished and satiated.

Make it Your Own
One size doesn't fit all when it comes to a satisfying morning meal. The new breakfast program will offer build-your-own breakfast bowls featuring customizable ingredients to fulfill any craving, whether healthy or indulgent. Start with a base of yogurt, oatmeal or cereal, then add layers of granola, pumpkin seeds, coconut flakes and more. Guests can also personalize their own hot sandwiches with a variety of toppings and sauces, from relish and salsa to Sriracha and Cholula.

Make a Difference
Our small choices can make a big impact, and the need to be good stewards of the world and to protect our environment is more important than ever. The new breakfast will feature key ingredients that are responsibly sourced including cage-free eggs, sustainably raised pork, and 100% certified coffee that will contribute to a better future.

The complimentary hot breakfast buffet will launch in October in a select number of hotels and be widely rolled out across nearly 3,000 hotels throughout the winter at all Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, and TownePlace Suites properties in the United States. Shaped by in-depth consumer research, current trends and guest feedback, the newly conceptualized breakfast exemplifies Marriott's continued innovation of the contemporary guest experience within its hotels.

[1] US+CAN: Qualitative and quantitative research, QSR trends with target travelers, 800+ Surveyed, 25 1:1 Interviews, 8 panelists, 400+ hours of guest engagement.

About Residence Inn by Marriott
Residence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the longer stays lodging segment with more than 860 properties in 17 countries and territories. Guests have the freedom to travel the way they live with Residence Inn's spacious suites featuring distinct living, working, and sleeping spaces. Travelers can maximize their time and thrive while on the road with fully equipped kitchens in each suite, grocery delivery service, 24/7 grab-and-go markets and complimentary breakfast. The warm and inviting public spaces feature modern residential design allowing guests to feel right at home, paired with the added amenities of upscale hotel living. Residence Inn is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit residence-inn.marriott.com.

About SpringHill Suites by Marriott
SpringHill Suites by Marriott is the largest all-suites upscale hotel brand that is refreshingly different. With stylish surroundings that are beyond the ordinary at over 500 properties across the U.S. and Canada, guests are provided thoughtful, focused service in an uplifting atmosphere. Each spacious suite features an open, airy design that puts guests at ease, with separate living and sleeping areas. At SpringHill Suites, travelers can escape their routines and enjoy their time away. SpringHill Suites is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit www.springhillsuites.com.

About Fairfield by Marriott
Fairfield by Marriott was founded on the principles of trusted service and warm, friendly hospitality inspired by its unique heritage as the namesake of the Marriott family retreat, the Fairfield Farm. Its contemporary, uplifting design provides an effortless experience for guests to maintain their routines while on the road. Evoking the feelings of calming simplicity, Fairfield offers thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites that provide separate quality living, working and sleeping areas. With over 1,150 properties in 13 countries and territories, Fairfield is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit Fairfield.marriott.com.

About TownePlace Suites by Marriott
TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an award-winning, all-suites hotel brand ideal for travelers who want to make the most out of longer stays. With over 460 properties across the U.S. and Canada, the brand's simple yet innovative design, features personal touches and clever details that also provide a sense of calm and comfort. Offering studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, TownePlace Suites helps guests settle in and feel right at home. For more information or reservations, visit www.towneplacesuites.com. TownePlace Suites is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.

Media Contact
Christine Lin
Marriott International
Christine.Lin@marriott.com

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 19:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
