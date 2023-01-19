Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marriott International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-19 pm EST
161.03 USD   +0.78%
04:46pMarriott international announces release date for fourth quarter 2022 earnings
PR
10:43aMarriott International : Booking Solution for Meetings and Events With Groups360
AQ
08:15aMARAEY Signs Agreement With Marriott International to Build Three Distinct Hotels in Marica, on Rio de Janeiro's Sun Coast
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

01/19/2023 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will report fourth quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at approximately 7:00 am Eastern Time (ET).  The company will hold a conference call for the investment community on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:30 am ET.  Marriott International's Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Capuano, as well as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Operations, Leeny Oberg, will discuss the company's performance.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website.  Those wishing to access the call on the web should log on to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and click the link for the fourth quarter earnings call under "Recent and Upcoming Events".  A replay will be available at that same website for one year.  A transcript of the call will also be available on the company's website.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-274-8461, or Global: +1 203-518-9814.  Please use conference ID MAR4Q22 when dialing into the call. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call on the webcast 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.  News media will be able to access the conference call in a listen-only mode. 

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 pm ET, Tuesday, February 14, 2023, until 8:00 pm ET, Tuesday, February 21, 2023.  To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-839-9562 or Global: +1 402-220-6090. 

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,200 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program.  For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.  In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-announces-release-date-for-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-301726292.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:46pMarriott international announces release date for fourth quarter 2022 earnings
PR
10:43aMarriott International : Booking Solution for Meetings and Events With Groups360
AQ
08:15aMARAEY Signs Agreement With Marriott International to Build Three Distinct Hotels in Ma..
AQ
01/18Marriott International : Signs Agreement with MARAEY to Debut the First Ritz-Carlton Reser..
PU
01/18Marriott International Collaborates with Groups360 to Offer Instant Booking in US, Cana..
MT
01/18Marriott International Announces Instant Booking Solution for Meetings and Events With ..
PR
01/18Marriott International Announces Instant Booking Solution for Meetings and Events with ..
CI
01/17Marriott International to Build Three-Hotel Complex in Brazil's MARAEY Project
MT
01/17MARAEY Signs Agreement with Marriott International to Build Three Distinct Hotels in Ma..
PR
01/17MARAEY Signs Agreement with Marriott International to Build Three Distinct Hotels in Ma..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations