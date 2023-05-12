Advanced search
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL DECLARES AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

05/12/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share of common stock, which represents a 30 percent increase over the previous quarterly dividend amount of 40 cents per share and reflects the Company's earnings growth and strong cash generation. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2023.  

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,500 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program.  For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.  In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

01:01pMarriott international declares an increase in quarterly cash dividend
PR
05/11Protea Hotels by Marriott® and Marriott Bonvoy Unveil Orlando Pirates F.C. Themed Hotel..
AQ
05/10Airbnb's gloomy forecast weighs on hotel, airline stocks
RE
05/10Insider Sell: Marriott International Inc /md/
MT
05/10Protea Hotels by Marriott® and Marriott Bonvoy Unveil Orlando Pirates F.C. Themed Hotel..
AQ
05/10Big U.S. firms adopt cautious tone on China recovery
RE
05/09The ritz-carlton, naples reopens on july 6th with new, elevated accommodations and expa..
PR
05/05IHG boss to step down as Holiday Inn-owner sees China rebound
RE
05/04Morgan Stanley Adjusts Marriott International's Price Target to $201 From $197, Keeps O..
MT
05/04Powell's mixed signals and Pacwest weigh on US indices
MS
