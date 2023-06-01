Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Marriott International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
171.14 USD   +2.00%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT AND CEO TO SPEAK AT MORGAN STANLEY TRAVEL AND LEISURE CONFERENCE JUNE 6; REMARKS TO BE WEBCAST

06/01/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer at Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), will speak at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Travel and Leisure Conference, to be held on Tuesday, June 6.  Mr. Capuano's remarks will be at approximately 8:35 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Morgan Stanley Travel and Leisure Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until August 30, 2023, at the same site.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,500 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program.  For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.  In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-president-and-ceo-to-speak-at-morgan-stanley-travel-and-leisure-conference-june-6-remarks-to-be-webcast-301840568.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
