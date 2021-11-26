Marriott, Hilton and Other Lodging Stocks Down as Variant Concerns Prompt Broad Decline

By Josh Beckerman



Shares of lodging companies fell on Friday during a broad decline in stock prices amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant.

Marriott International Inc. was down 6% at $147.44, while Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. declined 6% to $136.21, and Hyatt Hotels Corp. fell 6% to $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. declined 4% to $81.85, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. was down 6% at $16.43. Meanwhile, Airbnb Inc. traded 3% lower to $173.86.

