    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Summary
Marriott, Hilton and Other Lodging Stocks Down as Variant Concerns Prompt Broad Decline

11/26/2021 | 02:37pm EST
By Josh Beckerman

Shares of lodging companies fell on Friday during a broad decline in stock prices amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant.

Marriott International Inc. was down 6% at $147.44, while Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. declined 6% to $136.21, and Hyatt Hotels Corp. fell 6% to $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. declined 4% to $81.85, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. was down 6% at $16.43. Meanwhile, Airbnb Inc. traded 3% lower to $173.86.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-26-21 1436ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. -3.35% 173.86 Delayed Quote.22.54%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. -6.25% 136.21 Delayed Quote.30.59%
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. -6.22% 16.43 Delayed Quote.19.75%
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION -5.72% 78.13 Delayed Quote.11.61%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. -6.45% 147.44 Delayed Quote.19.47%
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. -4.38% 81.85 Delayed Quote.44.01%
Analyst Recommendations on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 392 M - -
Net income 2021 947 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51 331 M 51 331 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 121 000
Free-Float 83,5%
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 157,61 $
Average target price 162,09 $
Spread / Average Target 2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony G. Capuano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie C. Linnartz President
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.19.47%51 331
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.30.59%40 495
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC7.51%12 139
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION11.61%9 112
ACCOR-0.27%8 547
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION21.27%7 088