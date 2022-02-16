Marriott International : 2021 Q4 Earnings Call Transcript with Q&A 276.4 KB

Marriott International, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript1 February 15, 2022 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Marriott International's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Jackie Burka, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Jackie Burka: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Marriott's fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. On the call with me today are Betsy Dahm, our Vice President of Investor Relations, Leeny Oberg, our Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Operations, and Tony Capuano, our Chief Executive Officer. Tony Capuano: Thank you, Jackie. Before we begin our prepared remarks, I wanted to take a moment and reflect on this day, which marks the one‐year anniversary of Arne's passing. I know everyone on this call, especially Marriott associates, miss our dear friend and inspirational leader a great deal. We can take comfort knowing his amazing legacy lives on in the incredible work of the thousands of people around the world who wear a Marriott name badge. Let me turn the call back over to Jackie to get us underway in discussing this quarter's results. Jackie Burka: Let me quickly remind everyone that many of our comments today are not historical facts and are considered forward‐looking statements under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, as described in our SEC filings, which could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our comments. Statements in our comments and the press release we issued earlier today are effective only today and will not be updated as actual events unfold. Please also note that, unless otherwise stated, our RevPAR, occupancy and Average Daily Rate comments reflect systemwide, constant currency results for comparable hotels and include hotels temporarily closed due to COVID‐19. RevPAR, occupancy, and ADR comparisons between 2021 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of December 31, 2021, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. Additionally, unless otherwise stated, all comparisons to pre‐pandemic or 2019 are comparing the same time period in each year. You can find our earnings release and reconciliations of all non‐GAAP financial measures referred to in our remarks today on our investor relations website. Tony? Tony Capuano: Thanks, Jackie. 1 Not a verbatim transcript; extraneous material omitted and edited for clarity and misstatements. 1

We are very pleased with the remarkable progress we made in 2021 across our global portfolio, despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID‐19 pandemic. We finished the year on a real high note, with the emergence of Omicron having a limited impact on results in the fourth quarter. In December, global ADR was 3 percent above 2019 levels, and occupancy for the month gained further ground compared to December of 2019, driving global RevPAR to an 11 percent decline versus 2019. This was a 53‐percentage‐point improvement from the RevPAR decline in January 2021. In the fourth quarter, global RevPAR was 19 percent lower than pre‐pandemic levels. Global occupancy for the quarter came in at 58 percent, 12 percentage points below 2019, while ADR was only 2 percent shy of 2019 levels. In the U.S. and Canada, fourth quarter RevPAR declined 15 percent compared to 2019. Results were driven by strong ADR, which was less than 2 percent below pre‐pandemic levels. Further strengthening of already robust leisure travel, and steady improvement in the recovery of business transient and group demand, also helped results. Fourth quarter group room revenue in the U.S. and Canada was down 32 percent versus 2019, a 9‐percentage‐point improvement from the third quarter's decline. With booking windows still much shorter than usual, in‐the‐quarter‐for‐the‐quarter bookings were up 45 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019. Group cancellations ticked up late last year and early this year due to Omicron, mostly for arrival dates in January and February, but those cancellations have slowed more recently. New group bookings have also been gaining momentum, especially in the year for the year. In fact, just last week Salesforce held a large company meeting in New York City that was booked just one month before the event. It was the largest internal meeting Salesforce has held since the start of the pandemic, with over 25,000 room nights across 11 of our properties. While special corporate demand in the U.S. and Canada was still well below 2019 levels, there was gradual improvement in the fourth quarter. Relative to pre‐pandemic levels, bookings in the fourth quarter were down 33 percent, 11 percentage points better than the decline in bookings in the third quarter. Weekly bookings around the end of last year were impacted by Omicron, but they have recovered since the trough in early January. All of our international regions, except for Greater China, posted sequential RevPAR recovery from the third quarter to the fourth, as more borders re‐opened and travel restrictions eased. Greater China's fourth quarter 27 percent RevPAR decline compared to 2019 was in‐line with the decline in the third quarter, as their zero COVID policy once again resulted in the lockdown of several cities. The Middle East and Africa, or MEA, region performed particularly well in the fourth quarter, really demonstrating the resilience of travel demand. With relatively high vaccination rates and low travel restrictions during the quarter, the Middle East has become a safe, easy place to 2

visit. Led by strength in the UAE, fourth quarter RevPAR in MEA rose 8 percent above 2019, driven by 20 percent higher ADR. Fourth quarter occupancy topped 65 percent, the highest of our regions. Leisure demand was remarkably strong, benefiting from a significant increase in international visitors. Room nights from international guests rose nearly 60 percent from the third to the fourth quarter. Throughout the pandemic, strengthening our valuable loyalty platform and engaging with our Marriott Bonvoy members have been key areas of focus. In the fourth quarter of 2021, 52 percent of room nights globally, and 58 percent of room nights in the U.S. and Canada, were booked by Bonvoy members. Global membership grew to over 160 million members at year‐ end, driven by strong digital sign‐ups. Turning to development, both room additions and signings were strong in 2021, despite ongoing challenges associated with the pandemic. Despite industrywide pre‐construction and construction delays, some labor shortages and supply chain issues, we added a record 86,000 gross rooms and 517 properties, leading to 6.1 percent gross rooms growth for the year. Our global net rooms growth was 3.9 percent, above our previous expectation, given deletions were towards the low end of those expectations. Our deletion rate for 2021 was 2.1 percent, or 1.2 percent excluding the exit of 88 Service Properties Trust hotels. We are also pleased that we continued to grow our share of rooms globally. In 2021, around 15 percent of all global new build rooms opened under our brands, compared to our year‐end rooms share of 7 percent. This share growth is expected to continue, as we had 18 percent of all global rooms under construction at the end of 2021, more than twice our current share of open rooms. Our development team signed franchise and management agreements for approximately 92,000 rooms during 2021, and our year‐end global pipeline totaled roughly 485,000 rooms. The composition of our pipeline dovetails nicely with current demand trends. Leisure demand has led the recovery, and we are well‐positioned to continue growing our lead in resort destinations, including in the high growth all‐inclusive space. We have also been seeing strong preference for our luxury properties. With luxury rooms accounting for more than 10 percent of our pipeline, we are poised to further expand our industry‐leading portfolio in this valuable, high‐fee segment. Conversions were a significant growth driver in 2021, accounting for 21 percent of room additions and 27 percent of signings. With the breadth of our roster of conversion‐friendly brands across chain scales, and the meaningful top‐ and bottom‐line benefits associated with being part of our system, we anticipate that conversions will remain an important contributor to growth over the next several years. For 2022, we expect gross rooms growth to approach 5 percent, and deletions of 1 to 1.5 percent, leading to anticipated net rooms growth of 3.5 to 4 percent. While signing activity has been picking up nicely, 2022 gross room additions are expected to be impacted by the 3

diminished construction starts the industry has experienced throughout the pandemic, particularly here in the U.S. As a reminder, average construction timelines are currently around two years for limited‐service deals, and often longer for full‐service deals. Yet, given the improving global environment, the attractiveness of our brands, our strong development activity, our conversion momentum, and our industry‐leading pipeline, we are confident that over the next several years, we will return to our pre‐pandemic mid‐single digit net rooms growth rate. Before I turn the call over to Leeny, I did want to share just a few highlights of our ESG efforts over the course of the last year. The Board of Directors and our management team are keenly focused on these important areas, as we're committed to making a positive and sustainable impact in the communities where we live and work. In June, as part of our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, we announced we were setting new internal diversity goals for our group of Vice Presidents and above. The new targets aim to achieve global gender parity by 2023, an acceleration of our prior timetable, and to increase representation of people of color in the U.S. to 25 percent by 2025. In July, we updated our Human Trafficking Awareness training, which will be made widely available to the entire industry. More than 900,000 associates have now taken training in this area. And in September, we pledged to set science‐based emissions reduction targets in line with 1.5°C emissions scenarios. As I finish my first year as CEO, I want to again thank our incredible associates for all their hard work through these challenging times. I have spent most of the last few months on the road, traveling across the U.S., from New York to Los Angeles, and also abroad, and have seen first‐ hand their dedication to serving our guests. I am so proud of all we have accomplished over the last year, and continue to be very optimistic about our outlook for 2022 and beyond. Leeny? Leeny Oberg: Thank you, Tony. Our fourth quarter results reflect the clear resilience of travel, our strong focus on cost containment, and the benefits of our asset light business model. Gross fee revenues reached $831 million in the fourth quarter. Our non‐RevPAR‐related franchise fees were again particularly strong, totaling $186 million in the fourth quarter, 19 percent ahead of 2019 levels, driven by robust global card spending, and new account acquisitions, as well as outstanding performance in our branded residential business. Incentive management fees, or IMFs, totaled $94 million in the quarter. Just under half of these fees were earned at resort properties, with IMFs from our comparable luxury resorts up almost 45 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Our owned and leased portfolio generated $19 million of profits, a nice increase from a loss of $50 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, as results improved at hotels in the U.S. and Europe. Our operating teams have done extraordinary work to adapt quickly and return these hotels to breakeven profitability or better, despite continued lower than normal occupancy levels. 4