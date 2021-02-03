Marriott International : Bonvoy's Latest Global Promotion Offers Twice as Much

Along with February's arrival comes a new global promotion from Marriott Bonvoy making it easier and quicker for members to achieve elite status and redeem points for free nights at 7,500 participating hotels globally, gift cards and experiences. Members will receive double elite night credits and double points earned for stays of two nights or longer that occur between February 16 - April 27, 2021 at properties participating in Marriott Bonvoy. To take advantage, members must register here for the promotion before April 13, 2021.

Members can achieve higher elite status even quicker with this promotion when combined with the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy's co-branded credit cards from American Express and JPMorgan Chase, which offer 15 Elite Night Credits annually. Terms apply. To learn more about the cards, please visit here.

With this promotion, there's never been a better time to sign up for Marriott Bonvoy to begin earning status and free nights twice as fast. New members can earn Silver elite status with just five eligible nights and achieve Gold elite status, which requires 25 nights, after 13 eligible nights under the promotion. In addition to the global promotion, members enjoy other benefits like exclusive member rates when they book directly with Marriott and free Wi-Fi for every stay. To join Marriott Bonvoy for free and to learn more about all the member benefits, visit Marriott.com.

Here are some important details:

With this promotion, you can earn unlimited bonus points. There is no limit to the number of bonus points you can earn during the promotion period.

Stays made prior to registration are not eligible to earn bonus points and elite night credits with this promotion. So, please register now.

Double points are applicable to the base points you'll earn on each stay.

Remember to book stays directly with Marriott on Marriott.com, Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app or through a reservations center. Rates available through most third-party online retailers and select travel agency rates do not qualify for this promotion.

The follow brands are not participating in the promotion: Homes & Villas by Marriott International, ExecuStay®, Marriott Executive Apartments® and Marriott Vacation Club®

To see the Terms & Conditions, visit here.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's travel program, comprises the company's portfolio of 30 hotel brands and home rental offering Homes & Villas by Marriott International. Members can earn and redeem points for stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from JP Morgan Chase and American Express. The program offers exclusive member experiences and destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

