  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Marriott International, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marriott International : CEO To Speak At Bank Of America Securities Gaming And Lodging Conference September 9; Remarks To Be Webcast

09/01/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Capuano, chief executive officer at Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), will speak at the 2021 Bank of America Securities Gaming and Lodging Conference, to be held on Thursday, September 9. Mr. Capuano's remarks will be at approximately 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "BofA Gaming and Lodging Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until October 9, 2021 at the same site.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-international-ceo-to-speak-at-bank-of-america-securities-gaming-and-lodging-conference-september-9-remarks-to-be-webcast-301367762.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
