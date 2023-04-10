Marriott International : Signs Agreement to Debut the Iconic St. Regis Brand in Xiamen

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed a management agreement with Shengyuan Cultural Tourism to bring the iconic St. Regis brand to Xiamen in 2027. This highly anticipated signing will debut the first St. Regis hotel in Fujian Province, which is expected to feature the brand's celebrated rituals, glamorous spirit, storied heritage, and signature Butler Service.

As a key port city and popular leisure destination in Southeast China, Xiamen is recognized as one of the seven special economic zones in China. The St. Regis Xiamen will be located in the eastern part of Xiamen Island's Huli District, part of the cross-strait financial center, offering ease of access to two international airports and a railway station.

"Xiamen has long been a destination favored by global luxury travelers and as one of the most important economic hub cities in Southeast China, is an ideal location for the St. Regis brand's bespoke guest experience," said Yibing Mao, President, Greater China, Marriott International. "We are delighted to be working with Shengyuan Cultural Tourism to open The St. Regis Xiamen, which will offer our guests the opportunity to enjoy the iconic brand's exquisite lifestyle and timeless traditions."

Inspired by the local culture and its ocean surroundings, the new-build St. Regis Xiamen is slated to feature 260 guest rooms and suites with enchanting coastal views. The hotel expects to offer five distinct culinary venues including an all-day dining experience, a restaurant featuring Chinese fare, and an exclusive signature restaurant, in addition to the brand's traditional Drawing Room and St. Regis Bar. The hotel anticipates including a fitness center, indoor swimming pool, St. Regis Spa, and a 300 square meter Children Club with an indoor and outdoor playground featuring the brand's Family Traditions programming. The St. Regis Xiamen also expects to provide 1,800 square meters of banquet meeting space for celebrations and iconic gatherings.

"We are honored to celebrate the signing of The St. Regis Xiamen with the team at Marriott International. It is very exciting to bring the brand's hallmark services, storied legacy and exceptional luxury to Xiamen," said Zhu Hengbing, General Manager of Shengyuan Environmental Protection Co., Ltd.. "Located in the heart of Xiamen's cross-strait financial center and overlooking a breathtaking seascape, we anticipate the hotel will set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in the destination."

Marriott International currently operates 12 St. Regis hotels and resorts across Greater China and this signing of The St. Regis Xiamen will further expand the brand's extraordinary portfolio.

