Marriott International : Signs Agreement to Debut the Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Executive Apartments Brands in Suzhou, China

Marriott International, Inc., recently announced that it has signed an agreement with China Central Place, Suzhou to bring The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Executive Apartments brands to Suzhou, a major city in Eastern China. The two complex properties plan to open at the end of 2024 and in the middle of 2025, respectively.

"Under the 'Brand + Destination' development strategy - matching destinations with brand debuts and entries, we are delighted to announce the new signings with Suzhou Chunji Real Estate Development," said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. "The dual-branded properties will cater to the growing guest demand for differentiated experiences."

Suzhou is home to a number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the Lingering Garden, Tiger Hill, and Humble Administrator's Garden. All are located in close proximity to China Central Place, Suzhou, a newly built, mixed-use development that will bring together hotels, residences, retail, and offices. The development, of which the two new properties will serve as key components, is conveniently situated within walking distance to the Shilu Subway Station and 2.5 kilometers to Suzhou Railway Station.

The Ritz-Carlton, Suzhou is expected to open in December 2024, setting a new benchmark in the luxury hospitality sector featuring the brand's renowned service. Designed by Remedios Studio, an internationally acclaimed interior design firm, the hotel plans to feature 190 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites. The hotel is set to offer a range of dining options including a specialty restaurant with an open kitchen, a Chinese restaurant, a destination bar, and a lobby lounge. Plans for recreational amenities will include an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, and signature Ritz-Carlton Spa with four treatment rooms. In addition, the hotel is expected to offer 735-square-meters of well-equipped conference and event facilities, including a 508-square-meter ballroom.

Set to open in June 2025, Marriott Executive Apartments Suzhou aims to meet travelers' long-stay lodging needs by providing an elevated serviced apartment experience. The new property is anticipated to feature 270 modern residential apartments - offering space, ambience, and the privacy of residential living, enabling a comfortable stay away from home. It is slated to feature spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with separate sleeping, living, and working areas. Additional planned facilities include a 31-square-meter meeting room, as well as the Residents Lounge, a cozy space that serves breakfast and evening cocktails, allowing guests to work, socialize and unwind.

"We are pleased to announce our signing with Marriott International," said Mr. Wang Honglun, Co-President, Huamao Group. "We are confident that this project will be a prime example of business excellence, elevating our hospitality offerings to world-class levels for locals and travelers alike."

In Suzhou, Marriott International currently operates 15 hotels across eight brands, including W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Four Points by Sheraton, Element by Westin, Courtyard by Marriott, and Fairfield by Marriott.

