Marriott International : Signs Agreement with OCT Properties to Open W Nanjing

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Nanjing OCT Properties to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Nanjing. W Nanjing is set to become an awe-inspiring addition to eastern China with its anticipated opening in 2025, located along the southern bank of the iconic Yangtze River.

"We are pleased to strengthen our eight year collaboration with OCT Group with another exciting project," said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China. "This signing underscores Marriott International's commitment to its continued growth in emerging first-tier cities of China through our 'Brand + Destination' development strategy."

W Nanjing expects to be an exciting addition to the OCT FUNDLAND complex, bringing together culture and leisure into a one-stop destination with office buildings, cultural centers as well as luxury apartments situated on the bank of the Yangtze River.

W Nanjing will draw inspiration from local elements to offer guests a vibrant and lively urban escape. The hotel is expected to feature 257 stylish guest rooms and suites, four distinctive restaurants and bars, as well as a signature destination bar in W Nanjing that will serve as a dynamic daytime playground and a nightlife social hub. With nearly 1,700 square meters of multi-functional space equipped with the latest audiovisual technology, the hotel is slated to accommodate a wide range of events. Plans also call for a modern 24/7 FIT fitness center, an expansive pool (WET®) and AWAY® Spa.

Marriott International currently operates ten hotels in Nanjing. W Nanjing is expected to mark the second W Hotels in the Jiangsu Province.

