Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marriott International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marriott International : Signs Agreement with OCT Properties to Open W Nanjing

01/07/2022 | 09:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Nanjing OCT Properties to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Nanjing. W Nanjing is set to become an awe-inspiring addition to eastern China with its anticipated opening in 2025, located along the southern bank of the iconic Yangtze River.

"We are pleased to strengthen our eight year collaboration with OCT Group with another exciting project," said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China. "This signing underscores Marriott International's commitment to its continued growth in emerging first-tier cities of China through our 'Brand + Destination' development strategy."

W Nanjing expects to be an exciting addition to the OCT FUNDLAND complex, bringing together culture and leisure into a one-stop destination with office buildings, cultural centers as well as luxury apartments situated on the bank of the Yangtze River.

W Nanjing will draw inspiration from local elements to offer guests a vibrant and lively urban escape. The hotel is expected to feature 257 stylish guest rooms and suites, four distinctive restaurants and bars, as well as a signature destination bar in W Nanjing that will serve as a dynamic daytime playground and a nightlife social hub. With nearly 1,700 square meters of multi-functional space equipped with the latest audiovisual technology, the hotel is slated to accommodate a wide range of events. Plans also call for a modern 24/7 FIT fitness center, an expansive pool (WET®) and AWAY® Spa.

Marriott International currently operates ten hotels in Nanjing. W Nanjing is expected to mark the second W Hotels in the Jiangsu Province.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About W Hotels Worldwide
Born from the bold attitude and 24/7 culture of New York City, W Hotels, part of Marriott International, Inc., has disrupted and redefined the hospitality scene for over two decades. Trailblazing its way around the globe, with nearly 60 hotels, W is defying expectations and breaking the norms of traditional luxury wherever the iconic W sign lands. With a mission to fuel guests' lust for life, W ignites an obsessive desire to soak it in, live it up and hit repeat. The brand's provocative design, iconic Whatever/Whenever service and buzzing Living Rooms create an experience that is often copied but never matched. Innovative, inspiring and infectious, the brand's super-charged energy celebrates guests' endless appetite to discover what's new/next in each destination, to see more, feel more, go longer, stay later. For more information on W Hotels, visitwhotels.com/theangleor follow us on Twitter, Instagramand Facebook. W Hotels Worldwide is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Momentsand unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 02:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
01/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Signs Agreement with OCT Properties to Open W Nanjing
PU
01/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Signs Agreement to Bring JW Marriott Brand to São Paulo
PU
01/06The Lexicon Group of Institutes announces the launch of the Lexicon Institute Of Hotel ..
AQ
01/04Industrials Move Higher as Economically Sensitive Stocks Gain -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
2021Travel stocks fall as Omicron spurs mass flight cancellations for fourth day
RE
2021BitNile Unit Acquires Four Marriott, Hilton Hotels for $69 Million
MT
2021Trinity Investments and Oaktree Acquire W Hollywood; Poised to capitalize on the massiv..
AQ
2021Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Marriott International to Develop W Hotel in Macau
MT
2021MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Renaissance Hotels Unveils Its Latest Resort in the Island of the..
PU
2021The luxury collection debuts in australia with the opening of the tasman, a luxury coll..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 404 M - -
Net income 2021 955 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 040 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54 278 M 54 278 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 121 000
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marriott International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 166,66 $
Average target price 163,09 $
Spread / Average Target -2,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony G. Capuano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie C. Linnartz President
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.86%54 278
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-2.56%42 416
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC4.39%12 309
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION1.08%10 397
ACCOR7.59%8 910
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION1.82%7 227