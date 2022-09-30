Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marriott International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58 2022-09-30 pm EDT
140.02 USD   -0.35%
02:44pMarriott International : Signs Agreement with Yuexiu Property to Debut The Ritz-Carlton, Wuhan
PU
12:48pMarriott International, Inc. : Introducing Eight New Members
AQ
09:54aMarriott International : Signs Agreement With Suzhou Jingyuan Hotel Management Co., Ltd., to Debut AC Hotels by Marriott Brand in Greater China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marriott International : Signs Agreement with Yuexiu Property to Debut The Ritz-Carlton, Wuhan

09/30/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
Marriott International, Inc., today announced the signing of an agreement with Yuexiu Property to bring its iconic Ritz-Carlton brand to downtown Wuhan. Expected to open at the end of 2024, The Ritz-Carlton, Wuhan, is set to elevate the city's luxury hotel landscape with its destination inspired design and highly personalized service.

"We are thrilled to introduce The Ritz-Carlton brand to Wuhan, one of the largest cities in Central China," said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. "This signing underscores our commitment to grow in the destinations most relevant to today's luxury travelers. The Ritz-Carlton, Wuhan, will be a vibrant addition to Marriott International's portfolio of brands in the city."

The Ritz-Carlton, Wuhan, is expected to occupy the upper levels of The Yuexiu Global Financial Center T5 Grand A Office Tower, a 330-meter-tall skyscraper in Wuhan's traditional city center of Hankou, while the hotel's lobby, ballroom, meeting rooms, and certain F&B facilities will be housed in another three lower levels of the same building. As one of Wuhan's three urban towns, Hankou is a bustling financial and commercial area with a variety of high-end retail offerings and parks within a close radius. The guest rooms are slated to feature panoramic views of the urban city, nearby Xinhua Stadium, and Zhongshan Park as well as the Yangtze River. Wuhan's other two urban towns - Wuchang and Hanyang - can be easily accessed via a short drive across the rivers.

With its interiors set to be designed by the award-winning, London-based KCA International, The Ritz-Carlton, Wuhan, is expected to feature 205 exceptional rooms and suites and four distinct culinary venues, including a lobby lounge. Plans also call for an anticipated Club Lounge, a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa with a fitness center and a swimming pool, and a total of 1,130 square meters in event space, including a 680-square-meter ballroom.

"The Yuexiu Global Financial Center complex is expected to become a vibrant urban landmark that brings together luxury accommodations, commercial spaces, and retail," said a representative from Yuexiu Group. "We are proud to introduce The Ritz-Carlton, Wuhan, to the top floors of this development to bring a luxury hotel experience and sky-high dining to the city."

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC, currently operates more than 100 hotels in 35 countries and territories. To join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc., (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments ™, and unparalleled benefits, including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.marriottbonvoy.com.

Media Contacts

Jessica Zhou
Senior Director, Communications, Greater China
Marriott International
Jessica.Zhou@marriott.com

Christina Zhou
Executive, Communications, Greater China
Marriott International
Christina.Zhou3@marriott.com

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 18:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
