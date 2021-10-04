Marriott International : St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Unveils a Glamorous New Landmark of Luxury in Downtown Dubai

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, today announced the opening of The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai. As the newest jewel in an exquisite global portfolio, The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai will feature the celebrated traditions, cherished rituals, and bespoke service born at New York's finest address of 55th and Fifth, and will seamlessly blend the brand's storied history and heritage with the vibrancy of the destination.

Located along the Dubai Water Canal, The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai is just minutes from the city's most famed attractions and landmarks. Guests are steps away from the world's largest shopping mall, The Dubai Mall, and just a short drive to the city's design hub, Dubai Design District, and the International Financial Centre.

"Dubai is a vibrant destination that has long attracted global travelers with its striking architecture, dedication to innovation and modern vision, representing many of the ideals of the St. Regis brand," said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for St. Regis Hotels and Resorts. "We are thrilled to welcome The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai to our highly curated, and growing, global collection of hotels and resorts as we seek to delight the world's luminaries with a distinct experience that celebrates the timeless glamour and vanguard spirit of our brand."

"We are looking forward to offering guests exquisite experiences that are steeped in history along with the brand's iconic anticipatory service, which is purposefully tailored for each one of our global tastemakers," said Raja Zeidan, General Manager, The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai. "The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai will provide a distinct point of view on luxury hospitality in one of the city's most exclusive districts, and will offer global luminaries the chance to enjoy the cherished hallmarks of the St. Regis brand."

Elegant Design and Exceptional Accommodations Drawing inspiration from the brand's storied heritage, the hotel's sophisticated aesthetic features a palate of rich fabrics and gold accents to create an intimate environment of luxury and comfort. Elegant décor and contemporary interiors are accentuated with bespoke elements including two striking glass chandeliers and elegant gold chains in the lobby that are influenced by the jewellery found in Dubai's Gold Souk. The intimate lobby features sophisticated lounge areas perfectly lit by a grand fireplace and a striking artwork inspired by Dubai's skyline silhouette reflecting onto the Dubai Water Canal. As a nod to the brand's vanguard spirit, the corridors and gathering spaces are adorned with a thoughtfully curated collection of contemporary art.

The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai boasts 298 lavishly appointed guest rooms and suites overlooking local landmarks such as the Dubai Water Canal and the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. The spacious guestrooms feature floor to ceiling windows, large open bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes and beautiful coral inspired wall sculptures. All guestrooms and suites offer the signature St. Regis Butler Service providing round-the-clock anticipatory service ensuring every guest's stay is entirely unique.

Exquisite Culinary Journeys The hotel invites guests and local luminaries to embark on unique culinary journeys with exceptional restaurants, bars and lounges. The Libraryoffers an elegant gathering place to enjoy a locally inspired take on the acclaimed signature St. Regis Afternoon Tea. BASTA! is a lively Italian restaurant that expertly fuses the food and feel of a Roman Trattoria, Florentine Steakhouse and Neapolitan Pizzeria, serving traditional Italian cuisine with a modern twist. Inspired by the convivial atmosphere in the South of France, authentic French flavours are combined with a relaxed continental style at Bleu Blanc Oysters & Grill to create a perfect blend of relaxed Mediterranean fine dining. At the intimate St. Regis Bar,guests can socialise and enjoy a modern take on the world-renowned Bloody Mary cocktail, which was first created at The St. Regis New York's King Cole Bar in 1934. The St. Regis Bar features a mirrored mural embellished by starry lights stretching across the ceiling, depicting the glittering stars at night seen from the Arabian Desert. Additionally, a poolside barwith scenic views of Downtown Dubai's skyline and the Dubai Water Canalis the ideal place to relax and enjoy a light meal in the sun.

Honouring a signature tradition among St. Regis properties around the world, The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai will mark the transition from day to night with a celebratory champagne sabering at seven o' clock in the evening.

Rejuvenation for the Body and Soul A luxurious urban retreat, The St. Regis Spa features six treatment suites and offers bespoke treatments including Flotation Therapy in a flotation pod and a 24-karat gold age-defying facial, in addition to a traditional Arabian Hammam. Every spa treatment includes an additional 30-minute sensory experience to relax in the in-suite infused steam room or sauna. Guests can work out in the exclusive Fitness Center, featuring a range of cardio and strength equipment, or enjoy a leisurely swim in the scenic outdoor infinity pool overlooking the Dubai Water Canal.

Sophisticated Celebrations and Bespoke Events Marking the brand's legacy of iconic celebrations, The St. Regis Downtown, Dubai will debut an elegant Astor Ballroom in March 2022 with 564 square meters of event space. Through floor-to-ceiling windows this exquisite venue will be brightly lit with natural daylight and will feature an outdoor terrace where guests can enjoy expansive city views. With an outdoor bar space, lounge seating and an extravagant open fireplace, the ballroom will be the perfect venue for intimate events, lavish celebrations and business gatherings alike. The hotel's seven multi-purpose and flexible meeting rooms are all equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

For more information, please visit stregisdowntowndubai.com

