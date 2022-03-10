Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marriott International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nasdaq  -  03/22 04:00:00 pm
159.47 USD   +4.37%
05:45aMarriott pauses opening new hotels, investment in Russia
RE
05:33aMarriott pauses opening new hotels, investment in Russia
RE
05:23aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marriott International : Statement

03/10/2022 | 05:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are deeply saddened by the horrific violence impacting the people of Ukraine. We have supported and will continue to support humanitarian efforts through relief organizations, our network of global partners and our own operations, including housing refugees at Marriott properties in neighboring countries. We stand with all of our associates who are being impacted by the war in Ukraine and have earmarked $1,000,000 to our associate relief fund to support them during this tragic time.

We have made the decision, effective immediately, to close our corporate office in Moscow, and pause the opening of upcoming hotels and all future hotel development and investment in Russia. We have been closely monitoring the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, Russia and neighboring countries, and remain in regular contact with our teams on the ground, as we work to comply with sanctions and applicable laws. Our hotels in Russia are owned by third parties and we continue to evaluate the ability for these hotels to remain open.

We deplore the loss of life, widespread impacts to millions of innocent civilians and the humanitarian disaster in Ukraine. We strongly support those working towards peace and an end to the needless suffering.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 10:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:45aMarriott pauses opening new hotels, investment in Russia
RE
05:33aMarriott pauses opening new hotels, investment in Russia
RE
05:23aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Statement
PU
03/09Showtime and The Ritz-Carlton Transform Presidential Suites to THE FIRST LADY Suites Ah..
AQ
03/08MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Statement
PU
03/07TRANSCRIPT : Marriott International, Inc. Presents at J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaur..
CI
03/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa Debuts In I..
PU
03/07Showtime and The Ritz-Carlton Transform Presidential Suites to THE FIRST LADY Suites Ah..
AQ
03/03MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Sees Continued Growth in Greater China with More Than 50 Anticipa..
PU
03/02Chalet Hotel Rebrands Hotel in Powai, India
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 214 M - -
Net income 2022 1 824 M - -
Net Debt 2022 8 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
Yield 2022 0,40%
Capitalization 52 037 M 52 037 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 120 000
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marriott International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 159,47 $
Average target price 175,29 $
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony G. Capuano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie C. Linnartz President
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Willard Marriott President & Director
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.49%52 037
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-14.15%37 382
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC1.57%10 812
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-11.77%9 306
ACCOR-5.03%6 632
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-15.92%5 982