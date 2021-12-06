Marriott International : W Hotels Debuts in Italy with the Opening of W Rome

W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today makes its stylish and spirited Italian debut, with the much-anticipated opening of W Rome. The 162-room hotel, spanning two adjacent 19th century palazzos, makes a captivating entrance as it redefines discerning hospitality in the heart of the Eternal City. Primely located on Via Liguria next to the Spanish Steps, W Rome is owned by King Street Capital Management, a global alternative investment firm, with development manager Omnam Investment Group and Italian asset management firm Kryalos SGR.

"Layers of ancient history, exceptional food and wine, spectacular art and architecture, and the genuine welcoming attitude from its people - there is no place quite like Italy and no city quite like Rome," said Tom Jarrold, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide. "It is this Italian zest for life that pairs so well with the inspiring energy of the W Hotels experience. W Rome brings together unexpected design, inviting social spaces and the extraordinary talents of chefs Ciccio Sultano and Fabrizio Fiorani to create a refreshing and highly-experiential lens for modern luxury."

Authentic, Transformative Design

Designed by Meyer Davis, the hotel juxtaposes the city's traditional architecture and cultural heritage with a unique interpretation of Roman design in a way that is captivating, glamorous, and quintessentially W. An eclectic mix of colourful leather furniture meets stone walls representative of the building's past, whilst reflective surfaces add a modern, contemporary touch. Boundaries are blurred between public and private spaces as surprises reveal themselves throughout the guest experience - including a hidden door in the bathroom leading to the intimate Parlapiano, a secret garden inspired by one of Borromini's churches featuring traditional Italian stone complete with kissing benches, lush foliage, topiary and water fountains.

Guests are welcomed into the hotel via the W Lounge which features a stunning skylight and patterned glass window allowing light to flood through the bright and airy open space. Eclectic seating areas are surrounded by elegant sculptures and pieces of art, while black and grey marble flooring run throughout. A head-turning hand-painted mural wraps the walls that look onto chic reflective stainless steel Welcome Desk pods. Painted by Italian artist Costanza Alvarez de Castro, the mural is inspired by Roman gardens and invites discovery by telling the story of the destination's stunning geography.

The 147 stylish guestrooms and 15 suites provide a city apartment feel with many offering private balconies and terraces, a selection of which have iconic views of the city and landmarks such as the Istituto Svizzero. With an open plan living space, the rooms offer floor-to-ceiling windows wrapped in red wine velvet curtains and wooden herringbone patterned floors that blur into modern marble bathrooms. Fuelled by Rome's past, present and future, the compelling interiors inject striking color blocks and bold graphic prints of burnt orange, dramatic red and foliage greens into the buildings' authentic and unmistakable charm. Glamorous and inviting, the Extreme WOW (Presidential) Suite offers an expansive terrace, adding rare and much-sought-after indoor and outdoor living in the bustling city. The suite's décor sees historical Roman architectural elements mixed with cutting-edge, in-room technology and custom designed modern furniture.

A Tempting Twist on Sicilian Dining and Cocktail Culture

Bringing Sicilian flair and unrivalled gastronomic talent to Rome's dining scene is the Michelin-starred Ciccio Sultano, who delivers a contemporary, imaginative interpretation of traditional Sicilian cooking methods. With a playful use of authentic Italian flavors and indigenous ingredients from Sicily, the signature Giano Restaurant introduces guests to a fusion of Sicilian cuisine with Roman culture. Locals as well as guests can enjoy all-day Italian style dining with a delectable menu of sharing plates and fresh homemade pasta dishes.

At the heart of W Rome is an open-air courtyard, Giardino Clandestino, soon to be a must-go destination in the city to socialize and enjoy live entertainment while indulging in an Aperitivo Eterno with Sicilian street food specialities.

World-renowned Pastry Chef Fabrizio Fiorani is the master behind Zucchero x Fabrizio Fiorani - the destination for sweet treats at W Rome. Everything from freshly made pastries to homemade gelato is creatively and expertly curated. Those dining at Giano will receive a coin for the sweet machine in Zucchero, full of handmade chocolates - another unexpected surprise of the W Rome experience.

Meet You at The W

Located on the ground floor, the hotel's W Lounge comes alive at night, buzzing with live music, DJ sets, and an innovative cocktail menu showcasing exceptional mixology with infused spirits and unexpected ingredients. The rooftop terrace is home to the WET Deck complete with a plunge pool and Otto Rooftop Bar, a tranquil escape offering panoramic views of Rome paired with cocktails, crudo and pizza.

FUEL Your Stay

Wellness at W Rome has been curated by Italian athlete Pietro Boselli, with the first FUEL x Petra Studio Gym and personal training programme. From high-intensity sessions to boxing and yoga, Boselli will offer guests and locals high energy workouts unlike anything else in the city.

Fashion First at W The Store

W The Store meets Daria Reina for a collaboration with a difference. Artistic director, photographer, travel editor, Italian tastemaker, and co-founder of Chez Dede, Daria brings her Franco-Italian style to W Rome with a locally inspired capsule collection. The collection has been curated in W Rome's signature 'Live Eternal' color palette which aims to inspire guests to connect to the past, be in the moment and anticipate the future. Exclusive to The Store at W Rome, Daria has designed a soon-to-be released bag inspired by all that W Hotels brings to Italy.

Guests can enjoy the advantages of Marriott Bonvoy's award-winning loyalty program where members enjoy exclusive benefits including free Wi-Fi, member-only rates and contactless experience with the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app, achieve elite status recognition and earn points toward free nights at the more than 7,800 properties around the world and the more than 30,000 premium home rentals with every qualifying stay.

For more information and to book, please visit: www.w-rome.com

