Marriott International, Inc.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
Company 


Marriott International : Amazon starts on-site COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees

03/25/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
March 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is rolling out on-site COVID-19 vaccination for its U.S. front-line employees, it said on Thursday, as companies step up efforts to get their workers immunized against the coronavirus.

The e-commerce company, which has also been testing employees for COVID-19, said that on-site vaccination programs would first start in Missouri, Nevada, and Kansas and then expand across the country as more vaccines become available.

Amazon will give up to $80 to front-line workers with no access to the on-site clinics, mirroring a move by companies such as hotel operator Marriott International Inc and retailer Kroger Co to provide employees incentives to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier in December, Amazon had asked the U.S. government to prioritize essential workers, including its warehouse, grocery store and data center staff, for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine. (https://reut.rs/31wnzqB) (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.77% 3059.2336 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 1.24% 144.96 Delayed Quote.8.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 232 M - -
Net income 2021 575 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 83,6x
Yield 2021 0,07%
Capitalization 46 648 M 46 648 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,22x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 121 000
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marriott International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 140,14 $
Last Close Price 143,28 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony G. Capuano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie C. Linnartz President
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.61%49 817
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.6.51%35 328
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC5.33%12 993
ACCOR9.86%10 636
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION8.36%9 022
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION21.99%7 704
