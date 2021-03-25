Marriott International : Amazon starts on-site COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees

March 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is rolling out
on-site COVID-19 vaccination for its U.S. front-line employees,
it said on Thursday, as companies step up efforts to get their
workers immunized against the coronavirus.
The e-commerce company, which has also been testing
employees for COVID-19, said that on-site vaccination programs
would first start in Missouri, Nevada, and Kansas and then
expand across the country as more vaccines become available.
Amazon will give up to $80 to front-line workers with no
access to the on-site clinics, mirroring a move by companies
such as hotel operator Marriott International Inc and
retailer Kroger Co to provide employees incentives to get
COVID-19 vaccines.
Earlier in December, Amazon had asked the U.S. government to
prioritize essential workers, including its warehouse, grocery
store and data center staff, for receipt of the COVID-19
vaccine. (https://reut.rs/31wnzqB)
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)