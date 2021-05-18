Marriott International : Signs Agreement with RIMAP Hospitality to Bring Its Playful Moxy Brand to Montreal

Marriott International today announced it has signed an agreement with RIMAP Hospitality to debut the company's playful and spirited Moxy Hotels brand to Montreal. Situated in downtown Montreal, the hotel will sit ideally north of Griffintown, an area that is home to The Bell Centre, Place Bonnaventure, the Montreal train station and the soon-to-be new National Bank headquarters. Construction on the Moxy Montreal Downtown is expected to begin this summer 2021, with the opening expected in 2024.

'Following our announcement of the AC Hotel in downtown Ottawa, we are excited to once again collaborate with RIMAP Hospitality on another urban distinctive lifestyle hotel, which will bring a bold, new and unconventional hotel experience to this dynamic market,' said Paul Loehr, Regional Vice President of Development, Canada, Marriott International.

The Moxy Montreal will occupy floors 1-11 of a 63-story mixed-use tower, expected to be among the tallest buildings in the city. The hotel is slated to feature 216 small but smart, flexible bedrooms featuring modular furniture and stylish touches, embracing today's young-at-heart traveler. The design is set to include buzzing public spaces aimed to be the center of activity for guests featuring an industrial chic look, bold programming with local flavor, and communal tables offering plenty of opportunities to plug and play. Plans call for a vibrant B&F (Beverage & Food) program including its 24/7 grab-and-go offering and an amped up bar experience at Bar Moxy.

'Moxy Hotels' vibrant design and sociable service at an approachable price point is exactly what Montreal needs,' said Marc Varadi, President, RIMAP Hospitality. 'Moxy Montreal will infuse an energetic urban vibe to this section of the city and will be a great addition in this booming market.'

Moxy currently operates more than 80 experiential hotels open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

