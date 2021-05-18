Log in
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
Marriott International : Signs Agreement with RIMAP Hospitality to Bring Its Playful Moxy Brand to Montreal

05/18/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Marriott International today announced it has signed an agreement with RIMAP Hospitality to debut the company's playful and spirited Moxy Hotels brand to Montreal. Situated in downtown Montreal, the hotel will sit ideally north of Griffintown, an area that is home to The Bell Centre, Place Bonnaventure, the Montreal train station and the soon-to-be new National Bank headquarters. Construction on the Moxy Montreal Downtown is expected to begin this summer 2021, with the opening expected in 2024.

'Following our announcement of the AC Hotel in downtown Ottawa, we are excited to once again collaborate with RIMAP Hospitality on another urban distinctive lifestyle hotel, which will bring a bold, new and unconventional hotel experience to this dynamic market,' said Paul Loehr, Regional Vice President of Development, Canada, Marriott International.

The Moxy Montreal will occupy floors 1-11 of a 63-story mixed-use tower, expected to be among the tallest buildings in the city. The hotel is slated to feature 216 small but smart, flexible bedrooms featuring modular furniture and stylish touches, embracing today's young-at-heart traveler. The design is set to include buzzing public spaces aimed to be the center of activity for guests featuring an industrial chic look, bold programming with local flavor, and communal tables offering plenty of opportunities to plug and play. Plans call for a vibrant B&F (Beverage & Food) program including its 24/7 grab-and-go offering and an amped up bar experience at Bar Moxy.

'Moxy Hotels' vibrant design and sociable service at an approachable price point is exactly what Montreal needs,' said Marc Varadi, President, RIMAP Hospitality. 'Moxy Montreal will infuse an energetic urban vibe to this section of the city and will be a great addition in this booming market.'

Moxy currently operates more than 80 experiential hotels open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About RIMAP Hospitality Services Inc.
RIMAP Hospitality Services Inc is an innovative Montreal based hotel management company that was founded in 2007. RIMAP has quickly become one of Montreal's largest hotel operators, presently managing four internationally branded hotels in the Montreal area under Marriott, Hilton and Intercontinental hotels group banners. For more information, please visit: https://www.rimaphospitality.com/about

About Moxy Hotels
Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With more than 80 properties open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all - forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram. Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.

Disclaimer

Marriott International Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 18:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
