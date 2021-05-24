Marriott International : St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Heralds a New Beacon of Beachfront Glamour with the Debut of The St. Regis Bermuda Resort

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of The St. Regis Bermuda Resort. Extending the legacy of St. Regis from New York's finest address of 55th and Fifth, the resort blends the timelessness of a bygone era with avant-garde Bermudian design and cultural influences. Situated in the historic Town of St. George's, an UNESCO World Heritage site, and nestled among the soft sands and turquoise water of St. Catherine's Beach, the resort is the first Marriott International luxury brand property to debut on the island. Drawing upon the celebrated spirit of leisure travel, The St. Regis Bermuda Resort seamlessly brings together elegant accommodations, exceptional amenities, and the brand's signature Butler Service to create an enchanted island escape.

'Bermuda has long served as an exclusive destination for the global luminaries, making it the ideal location to debut a glamorous new St. Regis resort. Much like the island, St. Regis is steeped in rich history, offering a storied past and exciting future,' said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. 'The St. Regis brand's founding family, the Astors, spent time on this beautiful island more than a century ago. Now, the House of Astor's celebrated traditions and rituals will bring this visionary spirit, avant-garde style and impeccable service back to Bermuda where our address is your muse.'

Spanning St. Catherine's Beach in a gentle arc, the OBMI designed architecture and interiors of The St. Regis Bermuda Resort draw inspiration from the destination's notable local geography, heritage and traditions, beautifully weaving the island's legacy together with the glamourous spirit and sophistication of St. Regis. The resort features 120 elegant guestrooms, including 21suites and an ultra-luxury residential development offering two and three-bedroom residences. Each guestroom features a private balcony and is designed to immediately draw the eye to expansive ocean views and stunning vistas of Bermuda's celebrated Fort St. Catherine. Speaking to the island's bold fortitude, stone foundations and formations inform texture and patterns, while the purposeful irreverence of Bermuda's fashion is brought in through saturated colors and striking geometry.

'The St. Regis Bermuda Resort promises to be an enchanted beachfront oasis for guests and local luminaries alike,' said Jan Vanhaelewyn, General Manager at The St. Regis Bermuda Resort. 'With bespoke service, exquisite design, outstanding culinary venues, the historic Five Forts Golf Course, and more than a dash of glamour, we hope to inspire and contribute to the local hospitality landscape and help elevate luxury in this iconic leisure destination.'

The resort's sophisticated food and beverage offerings include Lina, a flavorful all-day restaurant whose name is a playful nod to the nickname of St. Regis' founding patroness Mrs. Caroline Astor. This venue features a delectable, light and fresh menu that leans into Bermuda's coastal offerings and is inspired by the irreverent glamour of yachting clubs of the past. In the evening, the signature blackboards of famed BLT Steak NY will share daily specials, offering guests the finest in modern steakhouse fare. At the iconic St. Regis Bar, guests can socialize and celebrate while enjoying champagne, libations and light bites. The resort will also debut the Gates Bay Mary, its unique twist on the brand's signature cocktail - the Bloody Mary. The Gates Bay Mary is named for the turquoise bay bordering the resort and infuses native fennel, Goslings Gold Seal Rum, Outerbridge's Original Sherry Peppers Sauce, and a special spice mix created on the island.

Overlooking azure waters, the resort features both an adult and a family pool where guests can lounge luxuriantly or enjoy a private cabana for an exclusive retreat. Indulgence and relaxation awaits at the St. Regis Spa, which offers a comprehensive menu of unique personalized treatments using natural and precious elements and featuring products by Sothys. Additionally, a 24-hour fitness center offers state-of-the-art equipment. Younger guests will be able to enjoy unique amenities and enriching activities at The St. Regis Children's Club, while Family Traditions programming offers meaningful excursions and experiences for the whole family.

True to the Astors love for sports and speed, both guests and locals can relax with a day on the links or a night at the casino. Breathing new life into a historic landmark, the scenic Five Forts Golf Course is a marvelous and challenging 18-hole course. Named for the five notable forts that surround it, leisure seekers will tee off near Fort Victoria and enjoy captivating ocean views as they make their way through the 4,436-yard course, concluding at Fort St. Catherine. State-of-the-art, GPS-enabled golf carts will ensure the brand's bespoke service reaches guests no matter where they are on the green. For a dazzling evening of sophistication and glamour, the resort proudly features the St. Regis brand's first casino, slated to open later this year. This 5,500 sq. ft. gaming floor offers a variety of options for guests looking to roll the dice, in addition to a salon privé with two private tables.

As the finest address for truly bespoke events and celebrations, the resort also features 10,989 sq. ft. of event space. Perfect for executive retreats, family gatherings, or enjoying milestone moments, offerings include a state-of-the-art boardroom, an exceptional ballroom that can host up to 150 people and a stunning terrace for oceanside events. The resort can also create a personalized, private set up on the beach while an additional event lawn located at the 18th hole of the Five Forts Golf Course offers spectacular sunset views overlooking both the ocean and Fort St. Catherine. Informed by the brand's legacy of celebration from the Gilded Age to the present day, each event at The St. Regis Bermuda is thoughtfully curated and complemented with exceptional service.

For more information or reservations, please visit: stregisbermudaresort.com.

