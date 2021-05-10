Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marriott International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marriott International : posts quarterly loss as pandemic hurts bookings

05/10/2021 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Marriott International Inc posted a quarterly loss on Monday, as a pandemic-driven collapse in travel resulted in fewer bookings.

Analysts have said Marriott and rival Hilton will take longer to recover even though the travel industry is expecting improved leisure bookings as the major hotel chains rely heavily on business travel, which remains weak.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $11 million, or 3 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $31 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $2.32 billion from $4.68 billion.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
07:14aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : posts quarterly loss as pandemic hurts bookings
RE
07:13aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : posts quarterly loss as pandemic hurts bookings
RE
07:10aMARRIOTT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:04aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : Earnings Flash (MAR) MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1..
MT
07:04aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : Earnings Flash (MAR) MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1..
MT
05:56aEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Marriott Int'l Cl A, 30.0% Follow-Through Indicator,..
MT
05:18aOPTIONS : Straddle Prices for Stocks Expected to Report Quarterly Results This W..
MT
05/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : Zaxby's names first-ever general counsel
AQ
05/07MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL  : Named to DiversityInc Hall of Fame
PR
05/07WALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Investors eye inflation, seasonally weaker market stretc..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 441 M - -
Net income 2021 622 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 338 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,8x
Yield 2021 0,06%
Capitalization 47 758 M 47 758 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 121 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marriott International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 141,48 $
Last Close Price 146,69 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony G. Capuano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie C. Linnartz President
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Willard Marriott Executive Chairman
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.20%47 758
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.10.95%34 382
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC9.08%12 931
ACCOR13.07%10 477
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION8.38%8 190
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION29.25%7 324