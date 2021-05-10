Marriott International : posts quarterly loss as pandemic hurts bookings

May 10 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc posted
a quarterly loss on Monday, as a pandemic-driven collapse in
travel resulted in fewer bookings.
Analysts have said Marriott and rival Hilton will
take longer to recover even though the travel industry is
expecting improved leisure bookings as the major hotel chains
rely heavily on business travel, which remains weak.
Net loss attributable to stockholders was $11 million, or 3
cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of
$31 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell to $2.32 billion from $4.68 billion.
(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)