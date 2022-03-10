Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Marriott International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
03/22 04:00:00 pm
159.47 USD   +4.37%
05:45aMarriott pauses opening new hotels, investment in Russia
RE
05:33aMarriott pauses opening new hotels, investment in Russia
RE
05:23aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Statement
PU
Marriott pauses opening new hotels, investment in Russia

03/10/2022 | 05:33am EST
March 10 (Reuters) - Hotel chain Marriott International Inc said on Thursday it has decided to pause the opening of upcoming hotels and all future hotel development and investment in Russia, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The company will also close its corporate office in Russia, joining its peers Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and Hyatt Hotels corp who announced similar moves on Wednesday.

"Our hotels in Russia are owned by third parties and we continue to evaluate the ability for these hotels to remain open," the company said.

Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation", has been hit by sweeping Western sanctions that have choked trade, led to the collapse of the rouble and further isolated the country.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
