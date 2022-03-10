Marriott pauses opening new hotels, investment in Russia

March 10 (Reuters) - Hotel chain Marriott International Inc
said on Thursday it has decided to pause the opening of
upcoming hotels and all future hotel development and investment
in Russia, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The company will also close its corporate office in Russia,
joining its peers Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and
Hyatt Hotels corp who announced similar moves on
Wednesday.
"Our hotels in Russia are owned by third parties and we
continue to evaluate the ability for these hotels to remain
open," the company said.
Russia, which calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special
military operation", has been hit by sweeping Western sanctions
that have choked trade, led to the collapse of the rouble and
further isolated the country.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)