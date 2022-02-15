Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Marriott International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAR   US5719032022

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/15 07:39:39 am
178.1 USD   +3.95%
07:18aMarriott posts profit as vaccinations, holiday traffic boost hotel occupancy
RE
07:18aMarriott International Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Surge
MT
07:08aMARRIOTT : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Marriott posts profit as vaccinations, holiday traffic boost hotel occupancy

02/15/2022 | 07:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the Marriott Port-au-Prince Hotel in Port-au-Prince

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc posted a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared to a year-ago loss, as increasing vaccination rates and holiday-season traffic boosted occupancy rates across its hotels.

Rising vaccination rates worldwide have given the pandemic-battered hotel industry some space to breathe, with customers returning to the comforts of luxury stays during the holiday season.

Marriott has benefited from reopening of international borders and leniency in travel restrictions, especially in its prime North America and Europe markets.

"Each of our regions saw meaningful continued RevPAR recovery in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter, with the exception of Greater China, where recovery stalled due to their zero COVID policy," Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano said.

Occupancy in the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton owner's key U.S. and Canada region stood at 60% in the fourth quarter, compared with 35.1% a year earlier. Occupancy in Greater China region was 54.1%.

Marriott's quarterly revenue more than doubled to $4.45 billion from last year.

The company reported a net income of $468 million, or $1.42 per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to a loss of $164 million or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JW HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.47% 3340 End-of-day quote.-2.62%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.85% 171.33 Delayed Quote.3.69%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 413 M - -
Net income 2021 949 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 960 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55 799 M 55 799 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,83x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 121 000
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marriott International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 171,33 $
Average target price 165,95 $
Spread / Average Target -3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony G. Capuano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephanie C. Linnartz President
Kathleen Kelly Oberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Willard Marriott President & Director
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.3.69%55 799
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-2.92%42 207
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC5.67%12 400
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION2.33%10 790
ACCOR16.34%9 661
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-2.56%7 013