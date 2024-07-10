Perfectly nestled between Vail and Beaver Creek's prime attractions.

AVON, Colo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 116-suite SpringHill Suites by Marriot and 127-suite TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Avon, Colorado opened Tuesday, June 25th, 2024. With pet friendly suites embracing a mountain ethos, we offer unparalleled flexibility to tailor our guests experience. Located at 1782 Swift Gulch Road, the all-suite dual brand hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise. Owner JMA Ventures, LLC served as the project developer and managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality .

Perfectly situated, this Marriott duo offers the ideal valley location. Just 10 minutes from the base of Beaver Creek and Vail mountains, it provides easy access to the Eagle River and over 100 miles of paved bike paths. Land investor Traer Creek and JMA Ventures, LLC understood at the onset the significance of the location and bringing a quality product with an elevated design that could complement the surrounding area and set the tone for development north of Exit 168.

"JMA Ventures, LLC is excited to bring a high-quality Marriott dual brand hotel to the Avon / Vail Valley," says JMA's Vice President, Gaelan Kerr-Koppel. "JMA and Traer Creek identified a missing middle in the current hotel market surrounding the Vail and Beaver Creek resorts and believes these new SpringHill Suites and TownePlace Suites hotels will cater to demand from the growing Denver metro, domestic and international travelers, and serve as a community hub and centerpiece to the entrance to the Town of Avon."

The hotel exudes the charm and warmth of a cozy mountain cabin, featuring custom-made decorative pieces that reflect the region's artisanal craftsmanship. The inviting spaces are enhanced by vaulted ceilings, creating an airy yet intimate atmosphere reminiscent of a luxurious residence. Every detail seamlessly blends with the picturesque landscape, offering guests a harmonious and tranquil retreat. Kerr-Koppel shares "The hotels feature a shared lobby gathering space and signature bar set against the south facing, two story atrium glass that features tremendous and expansive views of the Vail Valley."

While on property, guests can create their own complimentary hot breakfast every morning in the lobby area and can fire up their stay by grilling up dinner on the outdoor Weber grills. Other hotel amenities include an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub, a fitness center open 24 hours per day, a meeting room, laundry facilities, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and on-site business services, including copying, faxing and printing. We recognize that families may include more than just humans, which is why SpringHill Suites & TownePlace Suites is pet-friendly (fees may apply).

Corduroy Bar and Lounge offers a delightful selection of simple yet scrumptious bites, paired perfectly with our thoughtfully curated specialty beverage menu. "This isn't your typical SpringHill Suites and TownePlace Suites hotels. These hotels feature a lobby bar; it provides a unique and inviting ambiance that sets it apart. Enjoy stunning valley views as you relax and savor the exceptional flavors in every visit." Shares General Manager, Drew Gunderson.

Local and Colorado native, Pam Brown, Director of Sales & Marking says "Our outdoor living space is truly exceptional, featuring an activity lawn perfect for your favorite yard games, a fire pit for relaxation after a day of exploration, and an outdoor pool and hot tub. The views from sunrise to sunset are unparalleled. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you to experience it all!"

Kerr-Koppel joyfully ends with, "JMA Ventures, LLC would like to thank all of our partners who assisted in the development of the hotels including the Town of Avon, Traer Creek, Benefit Street Partners, and the Village (at Avon) Design Review Board."

SpringHill Suites caters to the modern, savvy traveler seeking style and convenience, offering spacious suites larger than typical hotel rooms. Each suite features separate living, working, and sleeping areas, with comfortable beds and plush pillows for an optimum night's sleep. The custom West Elm® sofa and swivel chair add stylish relaxation options, while the well-lit workspace ensures maximum productivity.

TownePlace Suites excels in providing comfortable suites tailored for longer stays , featuring fully equipped kitchens and the convenient Elfa® closet system from The Container Store®. Guests can work and relax in modern studio and one-bedroom suites with stainless steel appliances, adjustable workspaces, and large flat-screen TVs. Each suite offers distinct living, working, and sleeping areas, ensuring a flexible and comfortable stay.

