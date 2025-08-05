Marriott International has reported Q2 2025 adjusted EPS that is up 6% to $2.65, as well as adjusted EBITDA up 7% to over $1.41bn, "despite increased macroeconomic uncertainty."



The upmarket hotel chain's RevPAR (revenue per available room) inched up 1.5%, with a 5.3% increase in international markets offsetting stagnation in North America.



For FY 2025, Marriott said it expects adjusted EPS of $9.85 to $10.08, adjusted EBITDA of $5.31bn to $5.395bn, and global RevPAR growth of 1.5% to 2.5% at constant exchange rates.