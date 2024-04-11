1 / 2 Rendering of Element by Westin Wroclaw JF Wiens jfw@jfwstudio.com 2 / 2 Rendering of Le Meridien Krakow Royal 1 of 2

Marriott International, Inc., announced its plans to expand its portfolio in Poland with the expected addition of more than 10 properties in the next few years, including the debut of two brands - Le Méridien and Element Hotels by Westin - in the market. The anticipated openings will further enhance the company's footprint in the country, where it currently has a portfolio of 24 properties and over 4,500 rooms across 12 brands and eight cities - Warsaw, Sopot, Krakow, Poznan, Katowice, Wroclaw, Gdynia and Szczecin. The planned expansion is also in line with the strategic development of the company's luxury, premium and select service portfolio across key leisure and business destinations in the Eastern Europe region.

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International commented, "Marriott International remains focused on growing and diversifying its brand portfolio and experiences in Poland to meet the strong demand for travel throughout the country. With our captivating portfolio of brands, world-class distribution platform and Marriott Bonvoy, our award-wining travel program, we continue to drive robust growth opportunities with owners and franchisees in the market."

Marriott continues to see strong growth momentum for its premium brands in Poland. The company anticipates bringing Le Méridien's European heritage and chic signature programming to the country with the expected opening of Le Méridien Krakow Royal in 2025. The company also plans to expand the presence of its Collection brands in the market with the slated opening of a Tribute Portfolio hotel in Warsaw and an Autograph Collection hotel in Wroclaw. Plans also include the addition of a second Renaissance hotel, with a projected opening in Gdansk Old City.

The company's select service brands also continue to be a strong driver of growth in the Polish market. Element by Westin is anticipated to make its debut in the country this spring with the opening of Element by Westin Wroclaw, which will meet the demand for extended-stay accommodation in the market. Four Points by Sheraton builds upon its current portfolio with projected openings in Poznan and Wroclaw in 2025. The playful Moxy Hotels brand is slated to open its fifth property in the market next year with a hotel in central Warsaw.

In addition, Marriott also plans to further expand its luxury portfolio in Poland with the anticipated addition of its second Luxury Collection property, H15 Luxury Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, which will be situated within the Lubomirski Palace in the historic city of Krakow.

Briet added, "We are seeing significant growth in the market through conversion opportunities, which further highlights the trust owners have in Marriott International and the reputation of our world-class brands. More than half of our development pipeline in Poland features conversion and adaptive re-use projects."

Poland is home to 12 of the company's brands, each serving differentiated experiences across traveller segments. The brands currently present in the country include: The Luxury Collection in the luxury segment; Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Renaissance Hotels, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Westin in the premium segment; Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, Moxy Hotels and AC Hotels by Marriott, in the select service segment.

