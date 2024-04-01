1 / 2 Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa 2 / 2 Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa Deluxe King with Sea View 1 of 2

Marriott Hotels, the namesake brand of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, today announced the opening of Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa on the island of Perhentian Kecil in Terengganu, on the East Coast of Malaysia. Nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Perhentian Island Marine Park, the opening of Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa marks the flagship brand's debut in Terengganu. Through the brand's rich legacy, the new resort invites guests to discover the irresistible charm of a tropical sanctuary that beckons with the unparallelled natural beauty of marine biodiversity, pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a myriad of unforgettable experiences anchored in the captivating heritage and tradition of Malaysian culture.

Located on the northwest coast of Perhentian Kecil Island, the resort is easily accessible by ferry from Kuala Besut Jetty, which is an hour's drive from the city of Kota Bharu.

"We are excited to open the first Marriott Hotel in stunning Terengganu in the East Coast of Malaysia. Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa is an important milestone in our journey of expansion, not only is it the first Marriott Hotel in the beautiful Perhentian islands, but also our first in Terengganu and the East Coast of Malaysia," said Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President, Malaysia and Indonesia, Marriott International. "We are raising the bar in this part of Malaysia with heartfelt service reflecting the Marriott Hotels' legacy of wonderful hospitality and sharing elevated experiences with the aim to make Perhentian and Terengganu a must-see destination for domestic and international travelers alike."

The design of Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa is a beautiful embrace of Malaysia's unique East Coast, inspired by the beauty of the South China Sea, its coastal forest shoreline and the unique traditions and culture of the area. In line with the island's status as a marine park and an environmentally sensitive area, the design of the resort is approached with sustainability placing the highest importance on minimizing environmental impact, the use of local building materials and native landscaping. The building designs are intended to create a seamless transition between the indoors and the outdoors, harmoniously blending sustainable yet poetic spaces. Decorative designs reflect the traditional woven craft of songket with intricate motifs that generate a strong visual contrast against rustic feature walls. Throughout the resort, natural elements such as tree trunks or tree saplings are used for the columns and roof or façade screens and applied in various unique ways, working together to create a serene and welcoming atmosphere for guests.

Unforgettable Stays

Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa invites guests to experience modern elegance and comfort with 200 exquisite deluxe rooms and 17 villas that capture spectacular day and night views of the sea in the most tranquil setting. The guestrooms are arranged specifically to follow the natural contour of the existing topography to minimize disturbance to the lay of the land, and are carefully positioned and angled to ensure unobstructed views and privacy. The designs are intentionally kept simple, clean and modern, reflecting an ethos that blends in with the natural environment with minimum disruption. The largest is the 120 square meter Royal Villa, one of the largest hotel suites on the island with a private pool. All rooms and villas feature calming interiors of natural tones accentuated with plush comfortable beds and complimentary Wi-Fi for the guests' convenience and comfort.

For guests who wish to maintain their workout routines on their travels, a 24-hour fully-equipped Fitness Center and a Yoga Deck with stunning sea views provides for invigorating workouts, while the resort's symphony of three outdoor pools and a jacuzzi are filled with dechloronised water for an environmentally-conscious and rejuvenating experience. Club Penyu, the resort's kids and teens club is a hub of fun, tailored for young guests aged between 3-17 years, further elevating family escapes with leisure and educational activities delving into the richness of local culture, products and marine life. The Qi Forest Spa & Wellness is perfect for guests wishing to pamper themselves and unwind with an array of spa treatments - including the traditional Malay massage.

Amazing Attractions

Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa promises plenty of activities for all ages and interests. With direct beach access, exploring the beauty of Terengganu underwater begins at the outstanding Dive Center where experienced scuba diving instructors and equipment promise the ultimate adventure, including a dedicated dive pool, dive boat and using Nitrox for dives. Dive excursions to nearby coral outcrops and reefs uncover abundant underwater scenery where colorful soft corals, gorgonian sea fans, harp and black corals, are teeming with life including reef fish, mollusks, barracudas, kingfish, black tip and nurse sharks. Above water, there are opportunities for dolphin and pilot whale spotting in July and August. Other attractions at the resort include the Beautiful Terengganu Arts, Crafts & Cultural Centre, where guests can discover more about the timeless beauty of Terengganu's traditional arts and crafts through workshops, demonstration and activities.

Exquisite Dining

Dining at Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa is a culinary adventure with locally sourced ingredients. All-day dining restaurant Dapur serves local and international favorites, a highlight being its signature bubbly breakfast concept, combining buffet and a chef's special a la carte menu for everyone's palate and preferences. Specialty restaurant Sekoci is a poolside dining experience with an alfresco concept, offering indulgent international cuisine for lunch. For dinner, guests are invited to savor coastal dining with exquisite grilled seafood delights that captivate the senses, while the Greatroom bar and lounge provides a stylish ambiance for memorable evenings with expertly crafted cocktails. Guests can indulge in local delicacies and locally infused cocktails while taking in picturesque views of the South China Sea from the alfresco dining area.

Memorable Events

Events and functions are elevated experiences at Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa with the centrepiece being the pillarless grand ballroom measuring 551 square meters, complete with a built-in LED screen and a stage that sets the tone, offering limitless possibilities for special events. With a breathtaking, sea-facing pre-function area and outdoor terrace, this collective space offers perfect tranquility and elegance. In addition to the grand ballroom, the hotel offers two flexible function rooms, each equipped with the latest technology and customizable setups to accommodate a variety of events.

An ideal wedding destination, the resort can cater to dream weddings, from lavish celebrations to more intimate affairs, with a variety of flexible spaces, world-class amenities and expert planners to seamlessly bring every detail to life.

"We are very excited to welcome guests to Perhentian Kecil, an island within Terengganu's Marine Park, as rich in natural beauty as it is in local culture and tradition, offering visitors a unique glimpse of Malaysia", said Anne Busfield, General Manager, Perhentian Marriott Resort & Spa. "Our commitment to delivering exceptional service, combined with contemporary locally inspired design, ensures that every guest experiences the true essence of wonderful hospitality."

For reservations and more information, please visit www.perhentianmarriott.com

