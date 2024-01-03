Marriott International, Inc., recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Beijing North Star Company Limited to open the third The Ritz-Carlton and the first Marriott Marquis Hotel in Beijing. Expected to open in 2026, The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, North will provide its legendary service and elegant design to travelers in and abroad, while Beijing Marriott Marquis Hotel will deliver a perfect blend of heartfelt service and modern style at China National Convention Center Phase II, a large complex with hotels, retails, offices, leisure facilities, and spacious venues for high-level conferences, exhibitions, and events.

"We are excited to be working with Beijing North Star Company Limited on this landmark agreement," said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China,Marriott International. " Guided by the 'Brand + Destination' development strategy, the signing is a testimony of our continued growth in Greater China in key cities. We look forward to bringing a broad portfolio of our best brands and experiences to where travelers are desired to be."

China National Convention Center Phase II is a large complex with a total of approximately 780,000 square meters that includes hotels, retails, offices, leisure facilities, as well as extensive spaces for high-level conferences, exhibitions, and events. As a key component of China National Convention Center Phase II, the hotels are approximately 20 kilometers away from Beijing Capital International Airport. Leisure and cultural attractions such as the National Stadium (Bird's Nest), the National Aquatics Center (Water Cube), and China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum are within walking distance.

Designed by the internationally acclaimed interior design firm Yabu Pushlberg Inc., The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, North is expected to feature 282 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites. Guests will be able to enjoy refined dining experiences across its six distinct venues. Reactional facilities are expected to include an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Additionally, the hotel will offer well-equipped conference and event facilities totaling 968 square meters.

Beijing Marriott Marquis Hotel is anticipated to offer 671 guestrooms and suites, together with a range of culinary venues including an all-day dining restaurant, specialty restaurant and a relaxed lobby bar and lobby lounge (The Greatroom). Planned facilities also include a swimming pool and fitness center, as well as 3,207-square -meters of conference and event spaces including a Grand Ballroom, two Junior Ballrooms, three meeting rooms, and an executive club lounge - M Club. Guests can expect Marriott Hotels' signature heartfelt service, with modern design, comfortable spaces and enriching experiences that blends leisure and business.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Marriott International, bringing their two prestigious brands to China National Convention Center Phase II, " said Weidong Li, Chairman of the Board, Beijing North Star Company Limited. "The project is a stepping stone in our journey to drive innovation through strategic signing. We look forward to delivering an unprecedented level of accommodation and service to visitors and local residents. "

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,700 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC currently operates more than 110 hotels in 35 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including complimentary nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Hotels®

With nearly 600 hotels and resorts in over 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels continues to elevate the art of hospitality - placing people first is the brand's living legacy - ensuring guests always feel deeply cared for throughout their stay. Marriott Hotels raises the bar by consistently delivering heartfelt service, with modern, comfortable spaces, and by providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday. As global travelers needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, leading the industry with innovations including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that embrace style, design, and technology. For more information, please visit www.marriotthotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter, and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Faden

Director, Luxury Brands PR & Communications - Greater China

Marriott International

Patrick.E.Faden@marriott.com