Marriott International reported adjusted EPS of $2.47 for Q3 2025, compared to $2.26 inQ3 2024, with adjusted EBITDA of $1.35bn, up 10% y-o-y.



"We achieved strong room growth, solid development signings and earnings gains," said CEO Anthony Capuano, who also pointed to a low-asset-intensity business model.



The upscale hotel chain saw its RevPAR (revenue per available room) increase by 0.5%, a 2.6% increase in international markets, driven by Asia Pacific, which offset a 0.4% decline in North America.



For FY 2025, Marriott expects adjusted EPS of $9.98 to $10.06, adjusted EBITDA of $5.352bn to $5.382bn, and global RevPAR growth of 1.5% to 2.5% at constant exchange rates.