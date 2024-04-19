On April 19, 2024, Impactive Capital LP announced that from time to time, engaged in, and intend to continue to engage in, discussions with members of management and the board of directors of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation other shareholders, industry analysts, existing or potential strategic partners or competitors and other third parties regarding a variety of matters relating to the Company, which may include, among other things, the Company?s business, operations and expenses, strategic alternatives and direction, management, Board and management composition, environmental, social and governance considerations, and capital structure and allocation.