On April 19, 2024, Impactive Capital LP announced that from time to time, engaged in, and intend to continue to engage in, discussions with members of management and the board of directors of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation other shareholders, industry analysts, existing or potential strategic partners or competitors and other third parties regarding a variety of matters relating to the Company, which may include, among other things, the Company?s business, operations and expenses, strategic alternatives and direction, management, Board and management composition, environmental, social and governance considerations, and capital structure and allocation.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation
Equities
VAC
US57164Y1073
Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|97.99 USD
|-0.96%
|+1.02%
|+15.43%
|Mar. 28
|The Marriott Vacation Clubs Announces Expanding City Collection with New Waikiki Property Now Open for Booking
|CI
|Mar. 26
|Mizuho Initiates Marriott Vacations Worldwide With Buy Rating, Price Target is $128
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+15.43%
|3.48B
|+4.65%
|68.12B
|+6.80%
|49.97B
|+10.24%
|15.88B
|+12.24%
|14.95B
|+14.97%
|10.52B
|+6.78%
|4.93B
|+7.54%
|4.52B
|+19.66%
|3.86B
|+81.70%
|3.41B
