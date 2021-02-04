Marriott Vacations Worldwide : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year …

Log in
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla. - February 4, 2021 - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A conference call is scheduled to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to discuss the company's results.

Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.mvwc.com.

Investors will be able to access an audio replay of the conference call at ir.mvwc.com from 10:00 a.m. on February 25 until 10:00 p.m. on March 25, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID for the recording is 13716080.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

###

Neal Goldner
Investor Relations
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
407.206.6149
Neal.Goldner@mvwc.com

Ed Kinney/Jacqueline V. Ader-Grob
Corporate Communications
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
407.206.6278/407.513.6950
Ed.Kinney@mvwc.com/ Jacqueline.Ader-Grob@mvwc.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 866 M - -
Net income 2020 -243 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,0x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 5 628 M 5 628 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,77x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 157,14 $
Last Close Price 136,93 $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen P. Weisz Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Geller President & Chief Financial Officer
William Joseph Shaw Chairman
Ralph Lee Cunningham Chief Operating Officer-Vacation Ownership & EVP
Dwight D. Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-0.21%5 628
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.50%40 006
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-4.19%29 576
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC3.37%12 037
ACCOR-1.28%9 046
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-4.81%7 151
